Kentucky, tell us how Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan will impact you

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced his student loan forgiveness plan that could wipe out or reduce debt for hundreds of thousands of borrowers in Kentucky and across the U.S.

Borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000, would be eligible for $10,000 of loan forgiveness under Biden’s plan, the president announced. Recipients of Pell Grants, reserved for students with the most significant financial need, would see up to $20,000 of loan debt canceled.

In Kentucky, the decision could mean 209,400 residents would have their loans forgiven entirely, a 2021 study from the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy found. Another 406,200 Kentuckians would have a portion of their debt forgiven.

The Herald-Leader wants to hear from Kentuckians about how this will impact them.

