Kentucky target visiting SEC rival this weekend. And more UK basketball recruiting links.

Ben Roberts
·1 min read
Josh Verlin/CityofBasketballLove.com

One of the first basketball recruits in the 2023 class to land a Kentucky scholarship offer is taking an official visit this weekend. And one of the Wildcats’ league rivals will be the hosts.

Five-star wing Justin Edwards is scheduled to visit Tennessee for the Volunteers’ regular-season finale against Arkansas. The 6-foot-7 prospect from Philadelphia took an official visit to Kentucky in November and received a UK scholarship offer during that trip. He’s one of seven uncommitted players in the 2023 class with a UK offer.

Kentucky and UConn have been seen as possible favorites in Edwards’ recruitment, though there hasn’t been much new speculation during the season, and there are zero predictions on his 247Sports Crystal Ball page. Hometown Villanova also extended a scholarship offer last month. 247Sports ranks Edwards as the No. 11 player in the 2023 class.

