Kentucky student will face charges after gun found at a high school, superintendent says

A 17-year-old student at Whitley County High School will face charges after bringing an unloaded handgun to school earlier this week, according to the county superintendent.

In a message posted to Facebook, Whitley County Superintendent John Siler said officials found the gun in a student’s book bag Monday, but no ammunition was found and no threats were made against students or staff.

“School officials were alerted to this situation by another student,” Siler said. “This prompted the school resource officer and school administration to immediately question the student and search their belongings. The unloaded gun was found in the student’s book bag but there was no ammunition found. At no time were threats made against students or staff.”

In addition to criminal charges, the student will also face school-imposed discipline, Siler said.

“As parents this is one of our greatest fears,” Siler said. “We need to feel confident that our children can go to school and be protected while they are there. Please discuss this incident with your children and emphasize that it is against the law to bring weapons of any type to school. Also, please emphasize the importance of telling a school staff member if a weapon is suspected of being at school.”

The school district has a link to a tipline on its website that allows people to report bullying, violence and dangerous behavior in schools.

Siler said an investigation was still ongoing to determine more details about the incident.