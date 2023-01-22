Kentucky State Police to begin wearing body cameras this year

Kentucky State Police troopers will soon be equipped with body-worn cameras that are integrated with a video recording system in their vehicles.

About 780 sworn personnel will receive the systems by the end of this year, state police said in a news release.

The agency said it believes the cameras will help improve public trust and officer safety.

“Documenting trooper interactions in the field allows KSP leadership to investigate grievances against officers and can be used in refining techniques taught to cadets at the KSP academy,” the release stated.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced in November 2021 that he was including $12.2 million for the technology in his proposed budget, and the legislature approved the expenditure.

“These recording devices will provide protection to our troopers and officers by documenting exactly what happens during a situation,” Beshear said in the news release. “KSP is committed to being the best and to doing things right. I commend them for their transparency.”

The Motorola M500 Integrated System bought by the state includes a body-worn camera and audio recording device paired with high-definition video cameras that are mounted in police vehicles.

The in-car cameras will record views of the back passenger compartment and the area in front of the car. State police said the newest police vehicles will be equipped first, and the troopers who drive them will get their body cams at the same time.

“The recorded video and audio are automatically uploaded to a virtual storage location, decreasing troopers’ time on administrative functions,” KSP said in the news release.

The agency said it plans to hire 28 people to help with documentation, archiving footage and system maintenance.

“Over the years, our agency has looked at several different types of systems, and funding has always been an issue, because digital evidence storage costs are extremely high,” KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. said at a videotaped news conference in Frankfort Friday.

Once the funding was approved, Burnett said the state police “conducted extensive testing” using the camera system under a variety of circumstances, from day-to-day patrol activities to live fire training and defensive tactics drills.

“Public safety is fundamental to creating a better Kentucky for all of those who choose to call the commonwealth their home. These devices demonstrate to the public that reviews of law enforcement activity will be thorough and transparent, thereby strengthening public trust in law enforcement,” said Kerry Harvey, secretary of the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet.