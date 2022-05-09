Kentucky football star Chris Rodriguez arrested for DUI, careless driving on Sunday

University of Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez faces three charges, including operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, following an arrest early Sunday morning.

At 3:15 a.m., Rodriguez was stopped by a University of Kentucky Police Department officer on Nicholasville Road for driving without tail lamps. UK Chief of Police Joe Monroe confirmed to the Herald-Leader that Rodriguez also was cited for DUI and careless driving. Monroe declined to comment when asked if Rodriguez submitted to a sobriety exam.

“We are aware of the incident and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops,” UK Athletics spokesperson Susan Lax told the Herald-Leader.

It was Rodriguez’s second driving-related incident in less than a year. The senior last July was charged with improper start from a parked position, according to Fayette County court records. He paid a $163 fine that resulted from that event.

Rodriguez was the football team’s leading rusher each of the last two seasons. In 11 games last year he finished with 1,238 yards and eight rushing touchdowns, and is the leading returning rusher in the Southeastern Conference for the 2022 season.

A member of UK’s running back room since 2018, Rodriguez was a three-star recruit in the 2018 signing class. He has 2,740 career rushing yards, sixth all time in school history.

UK in the 2023 NFL Draft: Could Will Levis be a first-round pick next April?

Stoops on Will Levis: ‘I believe he believes he can be the No. 1 quarterback taken.’

‘Only’ four Cats chosen in NFL Draft? Welcome to UK football’s raised expectations

From Wildcats to millionaires: See how much UK’s NFL rookies could make