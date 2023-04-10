Kentucky shooting: At least 4 dead following shooting in Louisville

Armed police swarm the bank in Louisville (AP)

At least four people have been killed and eight others wounded after a shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky.

The suspected lone shooter was also dead.

Louisville Metro Police Department said a gunman was “neutralized” following the incident inside Old National Bank about 8.30am on Monday morning.

Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey told reporters officers who arrived on the scene “encountered active gunshots still being fired inside the location at that time.”

Officers exchanged gunfire with the shooter, who appeared to be a former employee of the bank, but it wasn’t clear how he died.

Here’s what we know so far:

Calls came in for an active aggressor around 830 this morning in the 300 block E Main at the Old National Bank — LMPD (@LMPD) April 10, 2023

“We do not know exactly the circumstances of his death at this time,” Humphrey said.

Humphrey said at least eight people were being treated for wounds, including two police officers. One officer and another of the wounded were in critical condition in local hospitals.

Mayor Craig Greenberg had earlier told people to “avoid the area around Slugger Field” due to “an active police situation downtown”.

Footage from the scene shows a huge police presence with damaged glass at one location.

Police deploy at the scene of a mass shooting in Louisville, Kentucky (via REUTERS)

In a tweet, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he was heading to the scene.

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Mr Beshear said.

The FBI said its agents were also responding to the shooting not far from the Louisville Slugger Field and Waterfront Park.