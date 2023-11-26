Kentucky sheriff’s office investigating after dead body found in Garrard County

A dead body was found Saturday in northern Garrard County, the local sheriff’s office said.

A property owner discovered the body while checking a remote part of their property, located on Burdette Knob Road, and notified the Garrard County Sheriff’s Office just before 5 p.m., the office said in a Facebook post.

Shane Young, the county coroner, removed the body and will send it to the State Medical Examiner’s Office to be identified.

The sheriff’s office and coroner are conducting an investigation into the death. Garrard County Sheriff’s Office asked that anyone with information on the death contact the office at 859-792-3591.

