Kentucky school crossing guard hit by a car while directing traffic, sent to hospital

A school crossing guard in Boyle County was sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after being hit by a car while on duty, according to Danville police.

The accident happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Perryville Road in front of Boyle County High School. In a Facebook post, Danville police said Donald Sawyer, 57, was attempting to stop a Kia Rio traveling west, but the vehicle didn’t stop and hit Sawyer.

Sawyer was wearing a reflective vest and utilizing a traffic directing wand at the time of the accident, according to Danville police. The force of the accident caused Sawyer to go onto the hood of the vehicle before falling onto the road.

Sawyer was sent to a hospital. Danville police said infromation on the extent of his injuries is not currently available.

Weather and poor visibility were factors in the accident, according to Danville police.