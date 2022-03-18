Kentucky stunned by No. 15 seed Saint Peter's, a new March Madness low for John Calipari

St. Peter's guard Daryl Banks III (5) drives past Kentucky guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

John Calipari built perennial contenders at Kentucky with the very best amateur basketball players in America. He shunned experience for one-and-dones. He took in high school All-Americans and churned out lottery picks. He won championships and hundreds of games along the way, and then, in 2021, he scrapped that model for an entirely new approach.

In 2022, on Thursday in Indianapolis, it backfired.

Kentucky — big, bad Kentucky — succumbed to No. 15 seed Saint Peter's in an opening-round NCAA tournament game that few thought would even be worth watching. The Peacocks, representing a tiny Jesuit school in Jersey City, New Jersey, stunned one of college basketball's bluest bluebloods in overtime, 85-79.

They dealt Calipari his first first-round loss at Kentucky.

They danced, and jumped joyously, and sent one of college basketball's most dominant players back to a somber locker room in tears.

Back in Jersey City, their classmates screamed.

Their coach, Shaheen Holloway, was asked if, at any point over two tense hours, he had gotten nervous.

"Nah," he said. "For what? It's basketball."

It was brilliant basketball and ugly basketball and dramatic basketball all at once. Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky's superstar center, scored 30 points and reeled in 16 rebounds, and did everything he could to power the oldest Kentucky team in six decades to the second round.

But his teammates flopped and flailed on the offensive end, and succumbed to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champs. Junior guard Daryl Banks III scored 25 heroic points to lead the Peacocks.

Story continues

His fellow junior guard Doug Edert gave Saint Peter's a stunning lead with just over a minute remaining in regulation. Kentucky's Kellan Grady, who'd been ice cold all month, answered with a second-chance 3 at the other end. Edert then sent the game to overtime with a runner.

SAINT PETER'S AND KENTUCKY HEADING TO OT 🚨⁰⁰Watch it live here: https://t.co/kTh4P6od3V pic.twitter.com/xi9j82KHRC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 18, 2022

Edert stayed clutch in overtime. After an early Kentucky spurt, he hit another 3 to tie the game at 75. The Wildcats continued to sputter, and allowed Saint Peter's to take a five-point lead with 30 seconds to go.

After icing the game at the free throw line, the Peacocks stormed onto the floor to celebrate March's biggest upset since UMBC-over-Virginia.