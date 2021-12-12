Kentucky residents report shaking tied to earthquake centered in Ohio

An earthquake in Ohio was felt by residents in northeastern Kentucky Sunday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was reported northeast of Manchester, Ohio, just before 1 p.m., according to the Geological Survey. The organization’s community survey map featured reports from Kentucky, in areas like Mason, Lewis and Fleming counties.

The 3.0-magnitude earthquake had a depth of just over 7.3 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Earthquakes of this magnitude are often felt but do not cause significant damage.

The shaking caused by the earthquake was reported as “weak” or “light,” according to the map.