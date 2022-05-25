Kentucky QB target Cutter Boley transferring to Lexington Christian Academy

One of the most coveted in-state quarterbacks in the class of 2025 will spend the rest of his prep career in Lexington.

Cutter Boley, a rising sophomore with offers from multiple Power Five schools, including the University of Kentucky, is transferring to Lexington Christian Academy. His father, Scott Boley, confirmed the move to the Herald-Leader.

The Boleys recently moved to Lexington, Scott said. Cutter, who’s listed at 6-foot-6 and 195 pounds, will be frequenting camps this summer ahead of his second sophomore campaign.

Boley spent the last two years at LaRue County High School in Hodgenville. He threw for 1,391 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first sophomore season with the Hawks. Boley, originally a class of 2024 prospect, has reclassified to the 2025 class under Kentucky Senate Bill 128.

Offers started coming in December. Ole Miss was the first, followed soon after by UK. West Virginia, Kansas and Pittsburgh have offered in recent months. He’s taken visits to Clemson, Louisville and Tennessee, among others.

Cutter was a frequent visitor during UK’s practices this past spring. Former offensive coordinator Liam Coen started his recruitment but he struck up a quick bond with new OC Rich Scangarello.



“I love going up there,” Boley told Cats Illustrated this month. “I’m so connected with the people there already. We’ve built strong relationships so I love it.

LCA has played in the last two Class 2A championship games, falling both times to Beechwood. Eaglers head coach Doug Charles expects Boley to thrive in his offense once he has some time to get adjusted to a more spread-oriented style. He said he’s got “all the tools to be a big-time talent” at the next level.

“I think playing in our system will really help him as he prepares for the next level,” Charles said “He’s very poised and has better speed than most think. A hard working kid who strives to be elite.

Cutter is the brother of 2016 Kentucky Miss Basketball and national Gatorade Player of the Year recipient Erin Boley, who played college basketball for Notre Dame and Oregon.

Neither 247Sports nor Rivals has issued ratings for the class of 2025.

