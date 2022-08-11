Kentucky provides plenty of highlight-reel plays in Bahamas basketball opener

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Roberts
·7 min read
UK Athletics
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kentucky Wildcats
    Kentucky Wildcats
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • John Calipari
    John Calipari
    American college basketball coach
  • Chris Livingston
    American basketball player

It’s only August, but there was plenty for Kentucky basketball fans to like about the Wildcats’ opener in the Bahamas on Wednesday night.

The Dominican Republic National Select Team was expected to pose a bit of a challenge to the Cats, who just started practicing together in June and were playing outside competition for the first time on this trip.

Instead, it was a UK rout.

Kentucky defeated the Dominican Republic 108-56, opening up a double-digit lead midway through the first half. The Cats led by 20 just before halftime, and a quick start out of the break had UK up by 30 points before the first TV timeout of the second half.

For the most part, it was one sustained run of highlight-reel plays for the Wildcats.

No one drew more oohs and aahs than sophomore forward Daimion Collins, who threw down a couple of “SportsCenter”-worthy dunks over Dominican defenders. Collins, a McDonald’s All-American who played sparingly last season, also showed some improved skill, however, looking plenty comfortable putting the ball on the floor and knocking down mid-range jumpers.

And that was the theme of the night: big dunks and athletic plays mixed with some solid defense and team-first ball movement.

Oscar Tshiebwe led all scorers with 17 points and added six rebounds, but it was a balanced effort in a game where playing time was pretty evenly distributed.

Transfer guard Antonio Reeves got things going early by making each of his first three attempts from three-point range. He was a 39.0-percent shooter from deep at Illinois State last season and will be counted upon to be an outside threat for the Wildcats.

Freshman wing Chris Livingston made three consecutive three-pointers over a six-minute span midway through the game. He finished with 11 points, a team-high eight rebounds and four assists.

Senior forward Jacob Toppin, who has been the talk of the program during the summer practices, had a stat line reflective of his versatile ability — eight points, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks — and pulled off a 360 dunk in transition in the second half, another one for the highlight reel.

CJ Fredrick made his first appearance as a Wildcat after missing all of last season with an injury following his transfer from Iowa last year. He attempted just one shot but dished out four assists in 12 minutes on the court.

Even freshman guard Adou Thiero — a last-minute addition to the Cats’ recruiting class — got in on the action, with a steal-and-transition-dunk in his first few seconds on the court and a handful of other intriguing plays from there.

In all, the Wildcats tallied 17 dunks and 30 fast-break points. They also managed 10 blocked shots and 13 steals on the other end, limiting the Dominicans to 33.3 percent shooting.

Associate coach Orlando Antigua was the Wildcats’ head coach for Wednesday’s opener in the Bahamas, with John Calipari planning to observe the four games this week and handing over the top role to his assistants. Chin Coleman, Bruiser Flint and K.T. Turner will take on head coaching duties over the next three games.

When this trip was announced two months ago, Kentucky’s opener was scheduled to be against the Dominican Republic U22 team, a squad that would have lined up closely in experience with the Wildcats.

Calipari said on the pregame radio show that he decided he wanted a bigger challenge out of this matchup and told the Dominican officials that he’d actually prefer it if they brought older, more seasoned players.

So, the Dominican Republic National Select Team that UK defeated Wednesday featured a starting five with an average age of 24.4 years old, a squad consisting largely of professional players, some of whom had experience at high-major college programs.

The core of that team defeated Arkansas State, 96-78, on Sunday.

“I’m like, ‘Bring your best team over here. If we get beat, we get beat.’ So now it’s a select team of some really good guys,” Calipari said before the game. “So now it’s like, ‘OK. It’s not jerking around. You better compete. Play hard.’ And so it should be good. …

“We’ll find out where we are right now. In one way or another, it’s good. We find out.”

Kentucky starting lineup

Don’t read too much into the starting lineup for UK’s exhibition opener.

Calipari acknowledged on the pregame radio show Wednesday that he would have a different starting combination for every game this week, and he had previously said that his first starting five would consist of a veteran group.

Sure enough, that first five against the Dominican team featured Sahvir Wheeler, Antonio Reeves, Jacob Toppin, Daimion Collins and Oscar Tshiebwe. The UK coach’s plan included starting younger guys in the second half, and star recruits Chris Livingston and Cason Wallace were among the five on the floor coming out of halftime. (Collins, Lance Ware and CJ Fredrick, who’s playing with a minutes limit as he recovers from injury, also started the second half).

The starting five Wednesday featured four seniors and one sophomore.

We’ll see how much Calipari mixes things up the rest of this week.

Where’s Onyenso?

Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso joined the Kentucky basketball team just last week, announcing his commitment to the Cats and confirming that he would reclassify to 2022 and be part of the UK program this season.

Onyenso — a 6-foot-11 post player — did not join the team quickly enough to be able to travel to the Bahamas this week. He will be on campus in Lexington later this month, and he’ll start working out with the Wildcats then. Fall classes begin Aug. 22.

Still just 17 years old, Onyenso is viewed as a long-term prospect for Kentucky, and he’s not expected to make a major impact this season. There’s a chance he doesn’t even play in any games for the Cats in 2022-23, though he will get valuable practice time with the team in preparation for the 2023-24 season, when he’s expected to carve out an immediate role.

Wildcat uniforms

UK wore its new white uniforms to tip off Bahamas week, a classic look with blue lettering and trim that featured “Kentucky” in an arc over the number on the front of the jersey.

The Cats will sport three different combinations this week, also bringing blue and black jerseys to the beach for these exhibitions.

The Bahamas uniforms were unveiled last week, and Calipari said that the UK players had a hand in designing what they would be wearing in these games. Kentucky is expected to get new uniforms for the 2022-23 season — with more oversight from Nike — and those threads will be released later this year.

Moment of silence

Shortly before tipoff Wednesday night, there was a moment of silence in the Baha Mar Grand Ballroom in honor of Mike Pratt, who passed away in June.

Pratt was a star player for Kentucky from 1967-70 and later became the lead analyst on the Wildcats’ radio broadcasts. He spent the past 21 seasons in that role, calling UK games alongside play-by-play man Tom Leach, who was talking on the pregame show Wednesday night when he realized that there was to be a moment of silence for his longtime friend.

“Whoever was responsible for that, thank you very much,” Leach said afterward.

UK held a celebration of life event for Pratt at Memorial Coliseum last week, with Leach serving as the master of ceremonies.

Kentucky basketball legend Jack “Goose” Givens is working as the radio analyst for this week’s games.

What’s next?

Kentucky will play Tec de Monterrey on Thursday night, with the game televised at 7 p.m. on SEC Network and broadcast across the UK radio networks. The college team from Mexico is expected to have a roster that includes players from the country’s under-23 national squad.

The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky basketball Bahamas preview

How good do national experts think the Kentucky basketball team will be this season?

Kentucky basketball players build early bond in an unexpected place. The swimming pool.

Ex-Cat Kellan Grady offers inside look at this year’s Kentucky basketball team

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Multiple Gold Cup & Saucer winner shaken up in Saturday crash at Red Shores

    A four-time Gold Cup & Saucer winner ended up in the hospital this weekend following a scary harness racing crash at Charlottetown's Red Shores Race Track & Casino. New Brunswick native Gilles Barrieau, driving Island Beach Boy, was thrown backwards while he was fending off a late challenge in the 12th race of Saturday's card. He was then run over by the horse that was right behind him. "[Island Beach Boy] was sent to the front, and as they reached the 3/4 pole near the end of the race, there wa

  • Northern athletes undaunted by their challenges at Canada Games

    YELLOWKNIFE — Athletes from across Canada's North will be among those competing at this month's Canada Summer Games, including some in sports rarely seen in their home territories. Nunavut is sending its first beach volleyball team to compete at the amateur multi-sport festival that opened Saturday in Ontario's Niagara Region and concludes Aug. 21. “We don’t play beach volleyball very often in Nunavut," beach player Talia Grant said. "We don’t have the facilities for it. “I’m incredibly excited

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • Fantasy Football: Biggest first-round question marks

    These players will come off the board in the first round of your fantasy draft but with enough of a question mark to make you think twice before making the pick.

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams has played her final match in Canada. The all-time tennis great lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her intention to retire at the end of this season on Tuesday. She received three loud ovations before the match against Bencic even began, with the sold-out crowd at Toronto's Sobeys Stadium clearly favouring Williams. Signs dotted the 12,500-seat venue with messages

  • Cavallini scores, short-handed Whitecaps snatch dramatic 2-1 win over Dynamo

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't exactly the way Vanni Sartini drew it up, but the Vancouver Whitecaps still captured three points in dramatic fashion on Friday. The 2-1 victory over the visiting Houston Dynamo is exactly the kind of result the 'Caps will need in order to secure a playoff berth, the head coach said. “If we win the playoffs, it’s all because of this win," Sartini said. "It’s a very important game. Because we go from zero to three points that allow us to stay on the course.” The 'Caps (8-10-

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond