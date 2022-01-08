Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler out with injury for game against Georgia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Roberts
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler is not in the starting lineup for the Wildcats’ game against Georgia at Rupp Arena on Saturday night.

Wheeler injured his neck early in the Cats’ loss at Louisiana State on Tuesday night, and UK Coach John Calipari said earlier this week that he was questionable for the game against the Bulldogs as he continues to recover from that injury.

Calipari said on his weekly radio show Wednesday that he would prepare for the Georgia game as if Wheeler would be unable to play. He said Friday that the starting point guard remained “day-to-day” with the injury and was unlikely to practice later that day.

“The neck is still bothering him, so it will be day-to-day,” Calipari said. “I know he wants to play against Georgia. And he’s not doing it out of spite. He just wants to play games.”

Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler tried to collect himself after being injured running into an LSU player setting a pick during Tuesday night&#x002019;s game in Baton Rouge. Wheeler played less than four minutes before leaving for the locker room and missing the rest of the game.
Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler tried to collect himself after being injured running into an LSU player setting a pick during Tuesday night’s game in Baton Rouge. Wheeler played less than four minutes before leaving for the locker room and missing the rest of the game.

Calipari said on the pregame radio show Saturday evening that Wheeler was not at the team shootaround earlier in the day and that he didn’t think he would play against the Bulldogs. He also did not take part in the pregame warmups, and UK announced just before tip-off that he would be unavailable for Saturday’s game.

Wheeler played the last two seasons at Georgia before transferring to Kentucky over the summer. He led the Southeastern Conference in assists per game last season, and he’s once again leading the league in that statistic in his first year with the Wildcats. The junior guard is averaging 9.6 points and 7.3 assists per game this season, despite leaving the LSU game with 16:07 left in the first half after running into a screen by Tigers center Efton Reid.

UK’s second point guard, TyTy Washington, is in the starting lineup for Saturday’s game. Washington also battled injury against LSU on Tuesday night, leaving with 9:17 left in the game with leg cramps. The UK freshman was forced to play the entire game up until that point due partly to Wheeler’s injury, and he briefly went to the Kentucky locker room late in the second half before returning to the court with 6:00 left. Washington was limping badly when he returned, however, and he was pulled from the game for good with 3:55 still remaining.

When Washington left with 9:17 to go, the Cats were leading LSU, 50-47. UK made just one field goal over the next 8 minutes and ultimately lost to the Tigers, 65-60, while playing without their top two point guards.

Washington will be Kentucky’s primary point guard Saturday night, and Calipari said he was “fine” on the pregame radio show Saturday evening.

“Now he’s going to have the opportunity that Tyrese Maxey had, Jamal Murray had and some of the other guys that were playing off the ball — now you’re going to play on the ball,” Calipari said Friday. “Now you look at those guys now professionally, where they’re playing. So, I’m anxious to see him. I told him, ‘What a great thing for you. You get this chance.’

“Now everybody on this call knows that the guy that stirs the drink for us is Sahvir. But you’ve got two guys that can play that position that run our club. I told him, ‘You’ve got to sub yourself before TV timeouts. You can’t try and play every minute.’ Yesterday he was really good, and we’ll see what happens for us. If he’s that guy, if Sahvir cannot play, the ball will be in his hands more.”

Davion Mintz handled the point guard duties during that final stretch against LSU.

Jacob Toppin was in the UK starting lineup against Georgia in Wheeler’s absence, joining Washington, Kellan Grady, Keion Brooks and Oscar Tshiebwe.

Star recruit Shaedon Sharpe — a 6-foot-5 shooting guard — joined the Kentucky team earlier this week, but he has yet to take part in the Wildcats’ practices, and Calipari has said Sharpe will not play in actual games anytime soon, though it’s possible Sharpe could debut for UK sometime later this season.

Kentucky’s next game will be at Vanderbilt on Tuesday night, with a return to Rupp Arena for a matchup with No. 18 Tennessee following next Saturday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Russia is 'gaslighting' over Ukraine conflict -Blinken

    Blinken, speaking to reporters, accused Moscow of "gaslighting" with disinformation on Ukraine through its claims that the former Soviet republic is threatening Russia and seeks to provoke a conflict.NATO foreign ministers said on Friday they remained united against any possible Russian military action in Ukraine and signaled that many security demands made by the Kremlin were unacceptable.The 30 ministers held a video call ahead of U.S.-Russia negotiations in Geneva on Monday, which will be followed by a NATO-Russia meeting in Brussels and broader talks in Vienna, prompted by Moscow's demand for security guarantees.Russia has deployed large numbers of troops near its border with Ukraine and wants legally binding guarantees that NATO will halt its eastward expansion and end military cooperation with the former Soviet republics of Ukraine and Georgia.Moscow denies U.S. suggestions that it is planning to invade Ukraine and instead accuses Kyiv of building up its forces in the east of the country.

  • Hundreds march in Montreal against COVID-19 health measures, vaccine mandates

    Hundreds of Quebecers took to the streets of Montreal's Old Port on Saturday to protest against COVID-19 health measures intended to slow the spread of the virus, particularly the return of curfew as well as the expansion of the vaccination passport. Most of the demonstrators were maskless and did not respect physical distancing rules. Many waved flags and posters denouncing the health measures put in place by the provincial government, including the eventual requirement to have received a third

  • Russia cutting underwater cables could be an act of war, says UK defence chief

    The Navy has been tracking Russian submarine activity, with a recent collision sparking speculation about cable-mapping activity.

  • Gobert tests positive for virus again, enters NBA protocols

    The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its sea

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Mohamed Salah is the highest-scoring African player in Premier League history

    How did Mohamed Salah become Africa’s all-time top scorer in the Premier League?

  • TFC's Richie Laryea sold to Nottingham Forest

    Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea, who made no secret about wanting to test his skills in Europe, has got his wish. The 27-year-old from Toronto has been sold to Nottingham Forest, which currently stands ninth in England's second-tier Championship. English reports pegged the transfer fee at US$1 million. Laryea is Forest's third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Keinan Davis from Aston Villa and Steve Cook from Bournemouth. "It feels amazing to be here. It's been n

  • B.C. hockey community mourns death of 18-year-old player

    Grant Gilbertson, 18, died in a car accident on his way to practice.

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The best male and females footballers in 2021

    Find out the top 3 male and female football players for 2021 according to the Guardian survey.

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • City will pursue other means of getting arena built, Calgary mayor says

    Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Wednesday the city will pursue other ways of getting a new downtown arena built after its deal with the Flames owners was officially terminated earlier this week. Construction was supposed to start on the $600-million arena in Victoria Park in early 2022 — but on Dec. 21, Gondek said she had been informed by the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) that it would not be proceeding with the project. In the days that followed, the Flames owners indicat

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • Canadian freestyle skier Kingsbury wins World Cup gold for second straight day

    MONT-TREMBLANT, Que. — Canada's Mikael Kingsbury won moguls gold Saturday for his second World Cup crown in as many days. It was also the 70th career World Cup title for the reigning Olympic champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que. Kingsbury, who has won five gold medals this season, finished first with 85.59 points. Sweden's Walter Wallberg was second (82.66) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima took bronze (78.78) in a repeat of Friday's finish order. Brenden Kelly of Pemberton, B.C., was 10th. COVID-19 prot

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.