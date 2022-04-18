Kentucky’s Noah Thompson puts country twist to Harry Styles song on ‘American Idol’

Noah Thompson received a standing ovation from judges and earned perhaps his most complimentary remarks to date on “American Idol” on Sunday, April 17.

The singer from Louisa, Kentucky, stepped outside the box by performing “Falling” by Harry Styles. He put a country twist to the song, marking the second time he has performed a pop song on the show.

“Wow, that was awesome,” judge Luke Bryan uttered to Katy Perry after the performance.

Judges went on to praise Thompson for his humble attitude and newfound confidence on stage.

“Before you walk out on stage for the rest of your life say, ‘I have arrived,’” Lionel Richie told Thompson. “Once you say that then you walk out and wherever you are in that space and time is your very own victory lap. Tonight, you were just a little shy. You have made it my brother. Enjoy this run.”

Perry called Thompson “a great human being” who deserves “the world.”

“The way that you sang to your baby just touched my heart and it’s amazing, you’re so humble and beautiful. So whatever happens, you’ve got your shot. You have opened the door, just walk through it.”

A week after saying Thompson has the potential to win the whole competition, Bryan endorsed the Kentucky singer once again on Sunday.

“You’re going to ‘aw shucks’ your way to the top and it’s authentic,” Luke Bryan said. ”You’re just waking up, putting your boots on one boot at a time and man you’re getting more confident and you’re getting better and better. And you’re doing Harry Styles’ songs, I mean, you’re growing and then through all of that there’s just a really awesome feeling heart and that’s what American loves to watch.”

Thompson is one of 20 singers who performed Sunday on “Idol,” and only 14 will advance to the next week after viewers vote for their favorites. The singers will learn their fate on Monday, April 18.

