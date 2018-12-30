Kentucky, no longer haunted by Duke defeat, making progress toward rejoining elite

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The idle members of the Kentucky Wildcats were off the bench quickly when Louisville called timeout just 36.9 seconds before this game’s inevitable end. It didn’t matter whether they joined the UK huddle. There was little to discuss beyond whether to celebrate another win over U of L with a party or a quick trip to Qdoba. They got involved, anyway. This is a team again.

One could argue Kentucky always was a team, but at best it was a shattered team after the Wildcats were embarrassed by Duke in the season-opening game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. You do not walk into a game with the No. 1 ranking and walk out with a 34-point defeat and simply move on to the next game.

“I’ve got a good team,” coach John Calipari told reporters following UK’s 71-58 dismissal Saturday of the rival Cardinals. “I mean, I’ve had a good team. I know our fans have loved us all season. Our fans have bragged about this team. There was no more room on the bandwagon!”

He was being facetious, of course. It has been a long journey to this point, to where Coach Cal could get away with being cheeky in his postgame presser.

Each step has been haunted, at least a little, by the Ghost of Zion. That specter has been so ominous, UK entered this game ranked No. 16 in the AP poll — two spots behind the North Carolina team the Wildcats beat by eight on a neutral floor just a day before the votes were gathered. And that was true even though UNC had an inferior record, with one fewer win and one more loss.

From the depths of that Duke defeat to an 0-2 start against major-conference opponents — that included an early December loss to Seton Hall — to this commanding performance at the KFC Yum! Center, Kentucky has grown into the sort of basketball team it's more prudent to fear than mock.

“We’ve been over that Duke game for a while,” wing Tyler Herro told Sporting News after scoring 24 points on 10-of-13 shooting, including four 3-pointers. “We had to get a big win like North Carolina then come here, get a road win like this. It was real important.”

When Kentucky rolled through four televised exhibitions/demolitions on its August trip to the Bahamas, the Wildcats appeared to have the ingredients of another Final Four contender in this, Calipari’s 10th season as their coach.

After Duke got done with them, the Wildcats labored to put away such teams as Southern Illinois, VMI and UNC Greensboro. And then they gave up 28 points to Seton Hall’s Myles Powell and lost in overtime.​ Calipari told everyone he was not “intoxicated” by those early public appearances by the Wildcats last summer, but admitted following the Louisville game that he “probably” was.

“In the beginning of this year, we were a bad defensive team. We had a bunch of unwilling passers. In other words, I’m only passing if I don’t have a shot. We had guys that were so focused on themselves they couldn’t play for us,” Calipari said. “And you know what? I missed it, as a coach. But after I saw it, I said, ‘We’re going back to these things and getting better at this stuff.’

“These kids are doing exactly what I’m asking of them.”

The Wildcats have had only one game each of the past three weeks, all on Saturday afternoons: against Utah, then North Carolina, and this one against Louisville. That has left plenty of time for “Camp Cal,” the nickname given to the Wildcats’ multiple daily practices while classes are not in session, almost always a boost for a program that relies so much — 65 percent of minutes played Saturday — on freshman players.

“Most schools are probably sleeping in until practice,” Herro said. “But we come in here every day and get up, 8:30 or 9, get in, get a practice, take a nap, come back and practice again and then spend some time with each other at night — I think that’s brought us close together. He said when we started, ‘You’ll see how close and how much better we get throughout the process.’”

To gain an understanding of how complete Kentucky’s performance was on this afternoon, go beyond the combined 39 points from Herro and fellow wing Keldon Johnson, and even the control point guard Ashton Hagans demonstrated with 11 points, three assists and another three steals, and check out the masterpiece delivered by sophomore forward PJ Washington.

He took only three shots because Kentucky adjusted to a three-man weave and more dribble drives after Calipari and his staff noticed the three freshmen on the perimeter were getting the ball comfortably to the lane. No matter. Washington dominated the game in every other way he could imagine, from blocking four shots (three of them against the player he was guarding) to leading UK with eight rebounds and passing for three assists. Oh, and holding Louisville’s top scorer, Jordan Nwora, to 7-of-17 shooting and a single 3-pointer.

“My latest message — and it’s just as much a holiday message — for them: If you create opportunities for others, you’re going to create more opportunities for yourself,” Calipari said. “A little bit spiritual, but it pertains to basketball, too.

“So PJ had eight assists last game. Are you seeing him play right now? He created for his teammates, and everybody talked about PJ. Ashton, all he’s trying to do is run the team and get people involved, and they’re talking about him. And so I’m telling the rest of the guys: If you’re willing passers, if you create more for each other, you’re going to create more for yourself. That is not only in basketball, it’s in life.”

This is Kentucky we’re talking about, though. Basketball is life.

“Coach Cal” maybe forgot about that for a moment.