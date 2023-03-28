Here are Kentucky’s newest laws enacted with — or without — Gov. Beshear’s signature

More than 100 bills and resolutions passed by the 2023 Kentucky General Assembly have become law with — or in a few cases, without — the signature of Gov. Andy Beshear.

There are still two more days left in the legislative session — Wednesday and Thursday — so this story will be updated as more bills receive final passage and the Republican supermajority seeks to override Beshear’s vetoes on some of their priority pieces of legislation.

Here’s a rundown of Kentucky’s newest laws as of now:

What has Gov. Andy Beshear signed into law?

House Bill 1: This measure will lower the state’s personal income tax rate from 4.5% to 4% and was a major priority of Republicans in the statehouse. Beshear said that he had concerns about “long-term repercussions for potentially funding state services,” but appreciated that the bill would “put at least a couple hundred dollars in the pockets of most Kentuckians.”

House Bill 157: This bill creates the Urban Search and Rescue Program in Kentucky, to be housed under the Division of Emergency Management.

House Bill 448: This allocates $20 million to the Rural Housing Trust Fund in the wake of natural disasters in Eastern and Western Kentucky, both of which created their own housing issues. The money comes from already-established WKSAFE and EKSAFE funds formed after tornadoes wracked Western Kentucky and historic floods ravaged Eastern Kentucky.

House Bill 594: ’Gray machines’ will soon be banned in Kentucky following Beshear’s signing of House Bill 594 from Rep. Killian Timoney, R-Lexington, making the ban take effect ninety days after session ending.

House Bill 3 & Senate Bill 162: Two measures aimed at improving Kentucky’s troubled Department of Juvenile Justice. House Bill 3 would allocate almost $20 million for renovating and reopening a juvenile detention center in Louisville, following the city’s closure of its facility at the end of 2019 due to budget cuts. Senate Bill 162 raises the starting DJJ security worker salary to $50,000, and does the same for prison security staff in the Department of Corrections. The laws also require greater care be paid to the mental health of youth in the system.

Senate Bill 9: Called “Lofton’s Law” after University of Kentucky student Thomas “Lofton” Hazelwood, this measure will criminalize hazing, making it a Class D felony to intentionally or wantonly engage in hazing if it results in death or serious physical injury to a minor or a student. It would also be a Class A misdemeanor to recklessly engage in hazing, punishable by up to a year in jail. Hazelwood, 18, died of alcohol toxicity in 2021 after he was found unresponsive in the FarmHouse Fraternity house after drinking approximately 18 one-ounce shots of bourbon within 45 minutes.

Senate Bill 20: TikTok is banned from state-owned devices and networks following this bill becoming law, adding Kentucky to the ranks of states cracking down on the popular social media app due to security concerns.

Senate Bill 99: Following reports that charitable donations to the commonwealth were distributed to people unaffected by the December 2021 tornadoes in Western Kentucky, this law requires a report and analysis of all relief funds to the Legislative Research Commission at the end of each fiscal year.

What became law without Gov. Andy Beshear’s signature?