Kentucky men's tennis holds court in quest for NCAA Tournament success

Cameron Drummond
4 min read
UK Athletics
  Mitch Barnhart
    American athletic director

For the second straight year, an impressive regular season has given the Kentucky men’s tennis team the right to host NCAA Tournament matches in Lexington, and the Cats look poised to go far in 2022.

The Wildcats — the No. 8 overall seed in the NCAA Men’s Tennis Tournament — swept aside DePaul, 4-0, in a first-round victory Friday afternoon at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex in Lexington.

Kentucky dropped just one set from those that were played to completion, and will face Northwestern in the round of 32 at the Boone Tennis Complex at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Northwestern also won 4-0 in its first-round match Friday morning against East Tennessee State.

The comprehensive opening win for the Wildcats — which came with Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart watching — shouldn’t come as a surprise.

UK has been stellar this season, in particular at home.

The Cats now own a 22-7 overall record this season and went 10-2 in Southeastern Conference matches, advancing to the final match of the SEC Tournament before losing to Florida (the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament).

This allowed Kentucky to claim a top-16 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and the ability to host first- and second-round matches at the Boone Tennis Complex, where UK is now 10-2 this season.

Head coach Cedric Kauffmann’s team has won with frequency on both the indoor and outdoor courts at the Boone Tennis Complex this season, something that played a role on Friday.

Early-morning rain in Lexington meant that both the Northwestern-ETSU and Kentucky-DePaul matches were scheduled to be played on the indoor courts.

While Northwestern’s 4-0 win over ETSU did occur inside, Kentucky and DePaul were able to play their match outside thanks to the help of drying equipment. The start of the match was delayed about 30 minutes as the outdoor courts were dried and the teams let a sprinkling of rain pass through.

Kentucky entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 9 ranked team in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings and as the No. 7 ranked team in the United States Tennis Association rankings.

The four points UK earned on Friday came courtesy of winning the doubles point and three straight-sets singles wins.

The doubles pairings of Liam Draxl and Alexandre LeBlanc and Gabriel Diallo and Joshua Lapadat both won convincingly, 6-0 and 6-1, to earn UK the doubles point.

The singles wins came from Lapadat (6-2, 6-2), Diallo (6-4, 6-1) and team captain Millen Hurrion (6-3, 6-3).

Singles matches featuring Draxl, Francois Musitelli and JJ Mercer were unfinished.

Kentucky earns a spot in the Sweet 16 with a victory Saturday over Northwestern, which would mark the deepest NCAA Tournament run for the UK men’s tennis program since 2014.

Diallo and Draxl in singles tourney

Once the team portion of the NCAA Men’s Tennis Tournament concludes, and regardless of how UK performs, the Cats will be sending both Diallo and Draxl to the NCAA Men’s Tennis Singles Tournament to compete as individuals.

Diallo and Draxl were both at-large selections to that tournament, which will be held May 23-28 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Illinois.

The Khan Complex is also hosting the final eight teams for the team tournament from May 19-22.

Both Diallo and Draxl played in the singles tournament last year, with Diallo reaching the Sweet 16 while Draxl, then the No. 1 seed, became the first UK player to reach Final Four since 2012.

Both players were All-SEC First Team selections this season.

Draxl is the No. 4 overall seed in the singles tournament.

