Kentucky man charged with murder after collision leaves teen and 20-year-old dead

A man from Carlisle has been arrested and charged with murder after a crash in Nicholas County left two people dead.

Cheyeene Clifford, 24, was allegedly driving a truck that went off the road, hit a tree and flipped over an embankment on Meyers Road Saturday night, according to a uniform citation filed by the Nicholas County sheriff’s office in Nicholas District Court.

Nathaniel Clay Welch, 17, and Gage Gaunce, 20, died as a result of the collision, said Nicholas County Coroner Emily Gaunce. The sheriff’s office said they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were seriously injured and taken to a hospital by helicopter, the sheriff’s office said in the citation.

According to the citation, Clifford told investigators that he was not driving the truck, but they later determined that he was the driver.

Clifford is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of first-degree assault, driving under the influence and other charges, court records show.

Nicholas County Schools Superintendent Doug Bechanan said in a post on the school system’s Facebook page that Welch, who went by “Clay,” was “a special young man who loved life and what it had to offer.”

“He was a charismatic individual who regularly had a smile on his face,” Bechanan wrote. “The best testament to his personality was that others wanted to be around him. To say he will be missed is an understatement.”