Kentucky man calls son ‘in tears’ after finding $30 scratch-off ticket won him $3M

A $30 Mega Multiplier scratch-off ticket turned into a $3 million win for a Booneville man recently, according to a Tuesday press release from Kentucky Lottery.

The man, who told lottery officials he wanted to remain anonymous, said something in his gut told him to spend the extra money.

“I don’t normally buy $30 tickets, but something told me to buy that ticket,” he told Kentucky Lottery officials.

The man bought the winning ticket at Booneville Foodmart. After his purchase, he went into his truck to scratch off the ticket and found he was a newly minted millionaire.

“I saw the little zero and thought, ‘well that’s kind of odd.’ Then I saw another little one and another little one and figured it’s at least $1,000 and then I scratched the rest and saw that $3,000,000,” he said.

The first thing he did was call his son.

“I was in tears,” he said, according to the release.

The odds of winning any Mega Multiplier prize is 1 in 2.61, according to Kentucky Lottery’s website. The prizes range from $30 to the top $3-million prize.

The man collected $1,630,915 in cash after taxes and is planning to use the money to pay off his house and cushion his retirement.

The Booneville Foodmart will receive a prize of $22,810 for the ticket sale.

If you or someone you know has a problem with gambling, help is available at 1-800-522-4700.

