Kentucky looks ‘a whole lot better’ with increase in low COVID levels. See latest map

Aaron Mudd
·4 min read

Fifty Kentucky counties are now experiencing low COVID-19 community levels, a dramatic increase Gov. Andy Beshear believes is an encouraging sign the state has turned the corner in the pandemic.

“It at least looks like we are starting to see a decline in the spread of COVID throughout Kentucky,” Beshear announced Thursday during his weekly news conference.

The rate of new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky is leveling off, if not declining, Beshear said. He’s hopeful for more persistent improvements in other metrics, like the hospital census of COVID-positive patients, which has been on the downswing in recent weeks.

During the news conference, Beshear referenced the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s map of green Kentucky counties – indicating low community levels of COVID-19 – that blanket much of the central and western parts of the state.

“This is the most green that we’ve seen in several weeks,” he said, adding the state looks “a whole lot better.”

A county-by-county map of Kentucky’s COVID-19 Community Levels, which as of Sept. 22 displayed 50 counties with low levels of the disease, according to the CDC’s COVID-19 Data Tracker.
That includes Fayette County, which has moved from a high to medium COVID-19 community level.

The metric, as defined by the CDC, takes into account new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people and the percent of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, all using seven-day rolling averages or totals.

There are 22 counties – primarily concentrated in Eastern Kentucky – that are experiencing high community levels. They include Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Clay, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Martin, Menifee, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Robertson, Rowan, Wayne and Wolfe counties.

COVID-19 in Kentucky: By the numbers

Kentucky’s positivity rate is down to between 10 and 14.9%, a marked decrease from where it stood two weeks ago at 15 to 20%. In Fayette County, the positivity rate is 13.29%, which also represents a decline from where the rate stood two weeks ago, then at 17.84%.

There 71 additional deaths in the latest reporting week, with numbers from the CDC current as of Sept. 22. There were slightly more deaths – which are a lagging indicator – than two weeks ago on Sept. 8, when the CDC reported 66 additional COVID-19 deaths in the commonwealth.

According to the federal agency, when the community level is high, individuals should wear a good mask or respirator and consider limiting indoor activities if you are high risk. At medium, high risk individuals should mask in indoor, public places. Vaccinations and testing if symptoms arise are universal recommendations.

COVID-19 booster shots available in Lexington

Thursday, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department announced it had administered nearly 350 doses of the updated Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster at a free clinic, which was hosted at Consolidated Baptist Church.

The local health department is continuing the free clinic next week, on Sept. 29, when it will administer doses of the updated Moderna vaccine booster. The clinic will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Consolidated Baptist Church, located at 1625 Russell Cave Road. The clinic will only offer doses of the Moderna booster, which is available to adults age 18 and older.

Registration is available online at LFCHD.org/vaccine and in Spanish at LFCHD.org/vacuna. Anyone without internet access or who needs help registering can call 859-899-2222.

During his news conference Thursday, Gov. Beshear encouraged the public to get their booster as soon as possible, adding that he and his wife and young son had recently gotten the jab, and his daughter will once she’s old enough. The Pfizer booster is now available to any child age 12 or older.

Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner, also urged the public to get their flu vaccine. Public health experts are concerned about the possibility of a “twindemic” this winter with simultaneous surges in influenza and COVID-19.

“The flu still kills tens of thousands of Americans every year,” Stack said during the Thursday news conference. “If you go in and get yourself protected against both of those illnesses at the same time, you’ll help keep yourself safe, your family and loved ones safe – you’ll help keep all of us safe.”

Do you have a question about COVID-19 in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.

