No. 18 Kentucky looks to bounce back against Florida

No. 18 Kentucky will be looking to get back on track Saturday night when the Wildcats host longtime rival Florida at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

The Wildcats (14-4, 4-2 SEC) will be coming off a disastrous 76-68 loss at South Carolina, blowing a 14-point lead they had built midway through the second half.

"We gotta get out mentality right, our approach to this right," Kentucky coach John Calpari said Friday. "You gotta have fun playing and coaching. When you're not having fun, you gotta look back and say, 'We must not be sharing the ball. We must not be playing with energy, spirit. We're being defensive when you're being coached.'

"All of the stuff that comes with 'OK, I'm not having fun.' Well, let's have a ball playing and see what it does. Let's go dive on the floor, let's take charges, let's make the extra pass, let's talk, let's high five."

The Gators (13-5, 5-1) will be looking to hold onto a tie for first place in the Southeastern Conference. The game is the marquee matchup as part of ESPN's College Gameday.

"They're a good team, they get after it, they play hard," Calipari said. "They space the court. They'll go at somebody they think they can beat on the bounce."

Florida presents two major problems for Calipari and Kentucky. The Gators lead the SEC in 3-pointers made per game (9.8) and 3-point field goal percentage (39.7). The Gators have four games with 15 or more made 3-pointers.

"They'll come in here and shoot 30 3s," Calipari said. "And if they're making 15, 20, then guess what? Who's next? It'll be a hard game. We know they will do it."

Additionally, Florida boasts three of the SEC's top four free-throw shooters with Egor Koulechov's 94.1 percent being tops in the league.

Florida's leading scorer is Jalen Hudson at 16.5 points per game. Koulechov, a 6-foot-5 grad student, is next at 15.1. He is followed by senior guard Chris Chiozza at 12.3 and junior guard KeVaughn Allen at 11.3.