Kentucky lines up in a tribute formation and takes delay of game to honor OL coach who died Thursday

Kentucky started its first possession against Vanderbilt with four offensive linemen and a delay of game penalty to honor John Schlarman.

Schlarman, the team’s offensive line coach since 2013, died on Thursday at the age of 45 from cholangiocarcinoma, a rare cancer that forms in the bile ducts.

Saturday, the Kentucky offense left the left tackle position open on its offensive line and took a delay of game penalty to pay tribute to their longtime coach.

This is powerful. @UKFootball left the LT position open on the first play of the game to honor late OL coach John Schlarman who died on Thursday. Vanderbilt declined the penalty. pic.twitter.com/Ukv5ReBOsm — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 14, 2020

Vanderbilt declined the penalty.

Senior offensive lineman Landon Young wore No. 65 on Saturday in tribute too. Schlarman played offensive line at Kentucky and wore No. 65. He was an all-SEC lineman in his time with the Wildcats.

Schlarman’s last game on the sidelines with the Wildcats was on Oct. 17. That was a 34-7 win over Tennessee and coach Mark Stoops gave him the game ball after the victory.

Meanwhile, running back Chris Rodriguez wore No. 22 to honor linebacker Chris Oats. Oats was hospitalized this spring after suffering a medical emergency. He was moved to a rehabilitation facility in October and the school dedicated its first win of the season to him.

.@CROD_JR is wearing No. 22 to honor Chris Oats.@Landon_Young_67 is wearing No. 65 to honor Coach John Schlarman. pic.twitter.com/ngwbSfix3q — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 14, 2020

