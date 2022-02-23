Kentucky legislators apologize after using antisemitic phrase during committee meeting

Editor’s Note: This story contains direct references to antisemitic language.

Two legislators in the state’s Capital Projects and Bond Oversight Committee have apologized after using antisemitic language when commenting on a state lease agreement on Tuesday.

Rep. Walker Thomas, R-Hopkinsville, and committee chairman Sen. Rick Girdler, R-Somerset, both used the phrase “Jew them down” in reference to bargaining for a lower price on a lease.

Thomas made the first use of the phrase following a brief presentation from Scott Aubrey, Director of the Division of Real Properties. Aubrey informed the committee of the Department of Corrections’ $1 lease from a company in Mayfield – needed due to the devastating Dec. 10 storms – and another $1 lease there from the same company for the Cabinet of Health and Family Services.

Girdler then asks if there are any questions on the matter. Thomas is heard faintly on a hot mic laughing after asking if the state could “jew them down on the price.”

The committee chairman then repeats Thomas’ words, shortly thereafter recognizing their impropriety.

“We’ve got a representative up here (asking) if you could Jew them down a little bit on the price,” Girdler said, pausing briefly. “That ain’t the right word to use. ‘Drop them down,’ I guess.”

Thomas said he has heard the phrase “throughout” his life and offered an apology to anyone harmed by his use of it.

“I sincerely regret using that term and apologize to anyone harmed by my use of it. This is not who I am, nor is it what my faith leads me to be,” Thomas said. “It is a phrase I have heard throughout my life, but this experience has provided me with an opportunity to reflect on the impact that words have and the fact that we must be smarter today than we were yesterday.“

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin, executive director of Chabad of the Bluegrass and chairman of the Kentucky Jewish Council, called the phrase a “dangerous relic of a hateful bygone era” that has no place in Kentucky.

“The phrase ‘Jew them down’ Is an extremely offensive one, with a long and bloody history of use against the Jewish community,” Litvin said.

Litvin added that he knows and respects Girdler and was “extremely surprised” to hear the senator use that phrase.

Girdler, in his apology, said that he has “no hate or malice” in his heart for anyone in the Jewish community.

“I am deeply sorry if I offended anyone,” Girdler said. “I have no hate or malice in my heart for anyone in the Jewish community.”

The American Jewish Committee lists the phrase in its “Translate Hate Glossary.”

“Rooted in the false stereotype that Jews are cheap or stingy, the phrase ‘jew down’ may seem to be a harmless expression that’s used in everyday vernacular. However, it is an insulting, antisemitic misrepresentation of Jewish behavior that plays into the trope of Jews as greedy money handlers who are unwilling to part with their earnings,” the entry reads.