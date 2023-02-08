Kentucky lawmakers attack LGBTQ school policies in new bills banning drag shows, curriculum

A Kentucky Republican lawmaker has filed wide-ranging legislation that attacks LGBTQ-friendly school policies as part of the recent “parental rights” movement sweeping the nation.

Issues in Rep. Josh Calloway’s 27-page House Bill 173 touch on public schools’ course material, the use of pronouns, transgender students, the instruction of race, sexual orientation and gender identity, and a ban on drag shows in schools.

On Tuesday, during a meeting on the teacher shortage, some lawmakers on the House Education Committee that Calloway serves on criticized Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass for a perceived “woke” agenda.

“Woke” is a term for actions and policies that call attention to prejudice and discrimination among marginalized communities.

Glass responded that the people who were making pronouns and “woke” issues a priority in education were not educators, but politicians.

The Courier-Journal first reported that during the legislative meeting, Calloway posted on Twitter that Glass thought politicians were politicizing woke agendas. Calloway’s post linked to state guidance for teachers on using student’s pronouns and hinted at the legislation he filed, the newspaper reported.

State Rep. Josh Calloway, R-Irvington

Earlier this week, Calloway posted on Facebook he would be filing “legislation to end the indoctrination taking place inside our schools.”

“I refuse to stand idly by and let a school system pervert the minds of our children,” Calloway said in the post.

His bill says parents have “the fundamental right” to make decisions for their child without obstruction or interference from public schools.

The bill said parents must be notified of significant changes to their child’s gender expression, which conflicts with an education department guidance for educators.

A school district can’t compel an educator to use pronouns inconsistent with a child’s enrollment information, including their birth certificate, under the bill. A school district can’t permit a student to be “outside a community standard of dress” within view of a member of the opposite biological sex, under the legislation.

Also under the bill:

No instruction time could be spent on partisan political positions or teacher-led political advocacy “with respect to controversial subject matter.”

Educators could not display, within view of students, emblems associated with sexual orientation inconsistent with biological sex.

Educators could not assert that possessing any set of “immutable characteristics” makes a person responsible for the suffering or adverse experiences experienced by a student or a group of people. That provision appears to speak to conversations involving race.

Drag performances, including story hours where drag queens read to students, would be banned.

Calloway, who is from Irvington, and Kentucky Department of Education officials did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

“While we are disgusted and disappointed, we are not surprised that the nasty bigotry and hate towards our LGBTQ+ community has now been packaged by the majority party nicely and neatly into a ‘parental rights’ bill,” Nema Brewer, an organizer with KY 120 United AFT, an educator’s group, said Wednesday.

In a state with one of the highest child abuse rates per capita, not all children are safe at home, Brewer said.

“So to take schools, a safe space where these children are protected and respected as they grow, and to make it into a political machine that harasses children and teachers at the whims of Frankfort, is something we will not tolerate,” she said. “The irony of this bill dropping shortly after a committee meeting regarding the teacher shortage is not lost on us.”

She said her group would fight against any bill “that bullies or singles out the students we serve or the teachers who serve them. We will also protect and defend our LGBTQ staff members from these disgusting and clearly politically motivated attacks.”

Rep. Shane Baker, R-Somerset, who questioned Glass during Tuesday’s House Education meeting about a policy regarding using a child’s requested pronoun, also filed a parental rights bill — House Bill 177.

That bill bans instruction on gender identity and expression, sexual orientation and sexual relationships.

It also requires school boards to develop policies which promote parental involvement.

This article may be updated.