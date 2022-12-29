How Kentucky and Iowa match up in the Music City Bowl — with a game prediction

Mark Story
·9 min read

How the Kentucky Wildcats (7-5, 3-5 SEC) and Iowa Hawkeyes (7-5, 5-4 Big Ten) match up at each position for Saturday’s Music City Bowl — with a game prediction:

Quarterbacks

With Will Levis opting out, will Kentucky go with redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron, true freshman Destin Wade or some combination of both? A Somerset product, the 6-foot-3, 208-pound Sheron started in place of an injured Levis on Oct. 9 against South Carolina. In UK’s 24-14 home loss to the Gamecocks, Sheron completed 15 of 27 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. A 6-3, 222-pound product of Spring Hill, Tenn., Wade would be making his college debut. Wade would also introduce a running threat from the QB spot to the UK offense. As a senior at Tennessee’s Summit High School, Wade rushed for 2,308 yards and 30 touchdowns while throwing for 1,436 yards and 18 TDs.

With normal starter Spencer Petras having undergone shoulder surgery and No. 2 QB Alex Padilla having entered the transfer portal, Iowa is expected to start its No. 3 quarterback, redshirt freshman Joe Labas. A 6-4, 207-pound product of Brecksville, Ohio, Labas will be seeing his first collegiate action after primarily working on the Hawkeyes’ scout team over his first two years in Iowa City. At Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School, Labas completed 67 percent of his pass attempts as a senior for 2,349 yards and 16 touchdowns. True freshman Carson May, a 6-4, 221-pound Jones, Okla., product, is the only other scholarship QB available for Iowa.

Advantage: Kentucky.

Kentucky redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron (12) is the only scholarship quarterback participating in the Music City Bowl who has thrown a pass in a college game.
Kentucky redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron (12) is the only scholarship quarterback participating in the Music City Bowl who has thrown a pass in a college game.

Running backs

Kentucky will be without star Christopher Rodriguez (opt out) plus backups Kavosiey Smoke and Michael Drennen (transfer portal). That will leave it up to junior JuTahn McClain (238 rushing yards, 4.9 yards per carry) and redshirt freshman La’Vell Wright (117 rushing yards, 3 ypc) to handle the load for the Cats. In UK’s 20-17 victory over Iowa in last season’s Citrus Bowl, McClain carried 10 times for 28 yards.

Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson (762 rushing yards, six TDs, 5.4 ypc) had three 100-yards-plus rushing games in what was a smashing debut season for the Hawkeyes. In Iowa’s 24-3 road win over eventual Big Ten West champion Purdue on Nov. 5, the 6-foot, 212-pound Johnson, a Hamilton, Ohio, product, ran for 200 yards and a TD on 22 carries. Redshirt sophomore Leshon Williams (410, 2, 3.6) carried 10 times for 42 yards vs. UK in last season’s Citrus Bowl.

Advantage: Iowa.

Iowa freshman running back Kaleb Johnson (2) has run for 762 yards and six touchdowns this season.
Iowa freshman running back Kaleb Johnson (2) has run for 762 yards and six touchdowns this season.

Wide receivers

Kentucky true freshman Barion Brown (45 receptions, 604 receiving yards, four TDs) closed the season strong, making a combined 14 catches for 189 yards and two TDs in UK’s final two regular season games vs. Georgia and Louisville. Ex-Fredrick Douglass High School star Dane Key (31, 472, team-high six TDs) caught three passes for 37 yards and a touchdown in Kentucky’s 26-13 win over U of L in the regular-season finale. Virginia Tech transfer Tayvion Robinson (35, 470, three) is back on the Wildcats’ depth chart after missing the past two games due to injury. With UK’s receiving depth depleted by the departure of no fewer than five wideouts via the transfer portal, true freshmen speedsters Jordan Anthony and Brandon White, both of whom were redshirted in 2022, could see ample playing time.

Iowa redshirt senior Nico Ragaini (32 catches, 365 yards, one TD) matched his season high with seven catches (for 60 yards) in the Hawkeyes’ 24-17, season-ending loss to Nebraska. Redshirt sophomore Diante Vines (eight catches, 71 yards) will potentially have a larger role in the offense due to Arland Bruce (19, 187, one) entering the transfer portal. Bruce caught four passes for 24 yards and ran twice for 21 yards vs. UK in the Citrus Bowl.

Advantage: Kentucky.

Tight ends

Kentucky redshirt freshman Jordan Dingle (19 catches, 214 yards, three TDs) has caught at least one pass in eight of the past nine games. After coming on strong late in the season, true freshman Josh Kattus (seven catches, 125 yards) is not on the Music City Bowl depth chart, apparently due to an injury. That could create an opportunity for junior Izayah Cummings. The ex-Male High School star caught 14 passes and three touchdowns last season but has no catches in 2022.

The Big Ten’s “Tight end of the Year,” Iowa senior star Sam LaPorta (team highs of 53 catches, 601 yards; one TD) “opted in” to the Music City Bowl even though he underwent knee surgery after he tore his meniscus vs. Minnesota on Nov. 19. “It just doesn’t process in my mind why you’d want to dip out on your boys at the last second,” LaPorta told The Gazette, the Cedar Rapids, Iowa, newspaper. LaPorta torched UK to the tune of seven catches for 122 yards and a TD in the Citrus Bowl. Redshirt sophomore Luke Lachey (25, 362, three) is also highly capable as a receiver.

Advantage: Iowa.

Iowa Hawkeyes star senior tight end Sam LaPorta (84) “opted in” to the Music City Bowl even though he underwent knee surgery after he tore his meniscus vs. Minnesota on Nov. 19.
Iowa Hawkeyes star senior tight end Sam LaPorta (84) “opted in” to the Music City Bowl even though he underwent knee surgery after he tore his meniscus vs. Minnesota on Nov. 19.

Offensive linemen

Kentucky redshirt senior Kenneth Horsey was unexpectedly forced to play left tackle in last season’s Citrus Bowl win over Iowa due to the unavailability of starter Dare Rosenthal. This year, Horsey, normally a guard, has spent much of the season at left tackle after UK’s other options at the position proved ineffective.

Iowa redshirt sophomore left tackle Mason Richman, a 6-6, 308-pound product of Leawood, Kansas, has logged 21 career starts in 24 games and is considered the Hawkeyes’ top blocker. Logan Jones, a 6-3, 283-pound sophomore, switched from defensive line to center, stepping into the shoes of the departed Hawkeyes star Tyler Linderbaum.

Advantage: Iowa.

Defensive linemen

In a stellar freshman campaign, Kentucky tackle Deone Walker (39 tackles, five QB hurries, 3.5 TFL, one sack, one forced fumble) seemed to get stronger the longer the season progressed. The 6-6, 330-pound Detroit product set his season high with six tackles in UK’s 16-6 loss to No. 1 Georgia in the 11th game of the year, then came back and matched that with six more stops in Kentucky’s regular-season finale vs. Louisville.

Iowa redshirt senior right end Joe Evans and backup left tackle Lukas Van Ness lead the Hawkeyes in sacks with six each. A 6-2, 246-pound senior from Ames, Iowa, Evans (seven tackles, eight TFL, six sacks, four QB hurries and two forced fumbles) had two sacks and forced a safety in Iowa’s 7-3, season-opening win over San Diego State. A 6-5, 269-pound sophomore from Barrington, Illinois, Van Ness (34 tackles, 9.5 TFL, six sacks and four QB hurries) was selected second-team All-Big Ten by both the league coaches and the media. Van Ness had four tackles and a sack vs. UK in the Citrus Bowl.

Advantage: Iowa.

Kentucky true freshman defensive tackle Deone Walker (0) was chosen Second Team All-SEC by the AP.
Kentucky true freshman defensive tackle Deone Walker (0) was chosen Second Team All-SEC by the AP.

Linebackers

Kentucky super-senior WLB DeAndre Square (58 tackles, three TFL, three pass breakups, two QB hurries, one sack, one interception) is not on the bowl depth chart due to an apparent injury. Square sealed UK’s victory over Iowa in last season’s Citrus Bowl with an interception with 48 seconds left in the game. Before returning in the regular-season finale vs. Louisville, super-senior MLB Jacquez Jones (34 tackles, 1.5 TF, one sack) had not played since suffering an injury in Kentucky’s loss at Ole Miss in the season’s fifth game. Super-senior SLB Jordan Wright (58 tackles, 8.5 TFL, seven QB hurries, three pass breakups, one sack, one forced fumble, one interception) led Kentucky with 10 tackles vs. Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.

Another Iowa “opt in,” middle linebacker Jack Campbell (118 tackles, six TFL, five QB hurries, two interceptions, a forced fumble, a pass breakup and a safety) won the Butkus Award, signifying the nation’s top linebacker. The 6-foot-4, 246-pound senior is a consensus first-team All-American and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. A homegrown product of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Campbell recorded a game-high 14 tackles against Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.

Advantage: Even.

Iowa senior middle linebacker Jack Campbell (31) won the 2022 Butkus Award.
Iowa senior middle linebacker Jack Campbell (31) won the 2022 Butkus Award.
A super-senior, Kentucky strongside linebacker Jordan Wright will wear the blue and white for the final time when the Wildcats face Iowa in the Music City Bowl on New Year’s Eve in Nashville.
A super-senior, Kentucky strongside linebacker Jordan Wright will wear the blue and white for the final time when the Wildcats face Iowa in the Music City Bowl on New Year’s Eve in Nashville.

Defensive backs

Kentucky redshirt freshman free safety Jordan Lovett (59 tackles, 1.5 TFL, two interceptions, two pass breakups) made 31 of his season’s tackles in the last five games of the year. A 6-2, 202-pound North Hardin product, Lovett had the game-clinching interception in the victory over Louisville. With starting cornerback Carrington Valentine opting out, redshirt sophomore Andru Phillips (30 tackles, 1.5 TFL, five pass breakups) will get the start at corner. With two highly touted transfer cornerbacks entering the UK program for 2023, the Music City Bowl is a chance for Phillips to stake his claim to a starting CB position for next season.

Iowa senior right cornerback Riley Moss (46 tackles, one interception, 10 pass breakups, two forced fumbles) is yet another Hawkeyes’ star with ambitions of being selected in the 2023 NFL Draft who nevertheless opted to play in the bowl game. Sophomore left cornerback Cooper DeJean leads the Hawkeyes in picks with four and has made 68 tackles and broken up seven passes. Standout strong safety Kaevon Merriweather is the one top Iowa player who opted out of the Music City Bowl.

Advantage: Iowa.

Kentucky redshirt freshman free safety Jordan Lovett had an interception in UK’s 26-13 win over intrastate rival Louisville in the regular-season finale.
Kentucky redshirt freshman free safety Jordan Lovett had an interception in UK’s 26-13 win over intrastate rival Louisville in the regular-season finale.

Special teams

Kentucky place-kicker Matt Ruffolo (16 of 24 field-goal attempts with a long of 50 yards) was named the Howard Schnellenberger MVP of the Governor’s Cup battle with Louisville after going 4-of-4 on field-goal attempts. After taking over the UK punting duties due to a season-ending injury suffered by regular Colin Goodfellow, Australian Wilson Berry is averaging 41.4 yards on nine kicks and has pinned foes inside the 20-yard-line four times. In a game in which sustained drives may be difficult to manufacture, returner Barion Brown (28.3 yards per kickoff return) could be an X-factor.

Iowa junior punter Tory Taylor is one of the nation’s best, averaging 45.1 yards a kick. Out of 74 punts, Taylor has pinned foes inside their 20-yard-line 32 times. Place-kicker Drew Stevens, a freshman, has had a banner season. Stevens is 16-of-18 on field-goal tries with a long of 54 yards.

Advantage: Iowa.

Prediction

Iowa 5, Kentucky 3.

Latest Stories

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver wire options to target this week

    With Seattle's favourable schedule coming off the Christmas break, Kraken stars like Matty Beniers are must-adds in fantasy hockey this week.

  • 2022 was a defining year for athlete activism in Canadian sport

    TORONTO — If 2022 was a defining year for Canadian athlete activism, the snowball started rolling back in January. Dave Bedford, a high-profile Canadian sport executive for four decades, retired as Athletics Canada's CEO after the exposure of a series of sexually graphic tweets that stretched back months. A national team athlete, who requested anonymity for fear of repercussions, spoke out about the "gross" tweets. An emergency meeting was held. Bedford agreed to retire two days later. In a grou

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh undergoing treatment for leukemia

    Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh is undergoing treatment in his native Japan for acute leukemia. In social media posts on his verified accounts, the 29-year-old from Tokyo said he was diagnosed Dec. 2. "I was honestly shocked at first and it was really hard to accept the whole situation," he wrote. Endoh said he has already started chemotherapy sessions. "It's gonna be a hell of a journey and it's surely the hardest moment in my life, but I'm determined to fight this and come back stro

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Ovechkin, Georgiev, Pettersson named NHL's three stars of the week

    Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Canada's breakout sports stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the future

    As 2023 approaches, a look back at some of the success stories in Canadian sports warrants recognition for the exciting new stars of the future. The Canadian Press dives into Canada’s breakout stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the years to come. SUMMER MCINTOSH, SWIMMING The Toronto native wasn’t an unknown entering 2022, but McIntosh brightened her star on just about every stage she could. After an Olympic showing that saw her finish fourth in two events last year, the 16-year-old picked

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild-card berth. Green Bay still needs additional help to overtake Washington (7-7-1), but finished December with three consecutive wins. "I don’t think we’ve struggle

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. Nikola Jokic scored 40 points for Denver but missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key as time expired. De’Aaron Fox had 31 points and 13 assists, while Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Kings h

  • John Scott's Connor McDavid comment takes pressure off Oilers management

    Retired NHLer and one-time All-Star John Scott shared an outrageous take about Connor McDavid, saying he wouldn't build a playoff team around the NHL's best player but in doing so he lifted pressure off Oilers management, who have failed to build a contending team around McDavid.

  • Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately. The Broncos scheduled a news conference for Tuesday, when they're expect

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn't keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs. Las Vegas led for more than 50 minutes but yielded down the stretch against the emotionally-charged Steelers (7-8), letting Pitt