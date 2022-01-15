Kentucky honors Joe B. Hall in the best way possible, by routing Tennessee
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Joe B. Hall, who died Saturday at age 93, amassed 297 wins during his coaching career at Kentucky from 1972-85.
Maybe Kentucky should give him one more.
Seemingly inspired by the pre-game festivities at Rupp Arena honoring Hall, the No. 18 Wildcats (14-3, 4-1 SEC) took control late in the first half and rolled to a 107-79 victory over No. 22 Tennessee (11-5, 2-3).
TyTy Washington scored 14 of his career-high 28 points in the first half for Kentucky, which won its third straight game. The Wildcats also improved to 12-0 at home this season.
Kentucky scored 52 first-half points against the Vols — who entered the game only allowing 60.7 points per game — and took a 52-38 lead into the break. The Wildcats began the second half with a 15-7 run over the first 3:39 to open up a 22-point advantage at 67-45.
TyTy’s turn 😼
🗣 @tytywashington3 pic.twitter.com/NswELrJ7hn
— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 15, 2022
Kentucky's lead grew as big as 89-57 on a Kellan Grady free throw with 8:18 left. Grady finished with 16 points.
Sahvir Wheeler scored 21 points for Kentucky. Oscar Tshiebwe (nine points, 12 rebounds) was denied his 13th double-double of the season, but his free throw with 2:31 left gave Kentucky its 100th point. The West Virginia transfer also leads the nation in rebounding.
Tributes to Hall started before the game
The Wildcats remembered Hall in a video tribute before the game.
This is now being shown on the Rupp video board. https://t.co/jkU1qc4F7z
— Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) January 15, 2022
Joe B. Hall is remembered before today’s game against Tennessee. @KentuckySports @BenRobertsHL @heraldleader @johnclayiv @markcstory pic.twitter.com/kVg1sY3wCF
— Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto) January 15, 2022
The Wildcats also came out in a 1-3-1 zone — a defense that Hall loved but Calipari's team doesn't play — on their first possession. Calipari was also coaching with a rolled-up program in his hand, another Hall trademark.
Kentucky opens the game in a 1-3-1 zone in honor of Joe B. Hall. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/oyvSYGVYkY
— Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) January 15, 2022
Unfortunately for UK fans, the Vols scored on the possession. But the Wildcats took a 6-5 lead early in the first half and never trailed again.
Kentucky had quite a day, but the day belonged to Joe B. Hall.
The spotlight continues to shine on Coach Joe B. Hall's retired jersey during the game, by the way.
Kenny Walker said today's opponent is a fitting one. "I’m sure there is no team in the SEC he wanted to beat more than Tennessee."https://t.co/goV4YhBD2r
— Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) January 15, 2022