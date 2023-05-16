Kentucky governor’s race: Cameron, Beshear to face off in November general election

Kentucky Republicans on Tuesday chose Attorney General Daniel Cameron as their nominee to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in the Nov. 7 general election.

Cameron, 37, is finishing his first term as the state’s top law-enforcement officer. He lives in suburban Louisville.

He is the first Black statewide officeholder elected in Kentucky.

A former legal counsel to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, Cameron scored a major triumph by winning the endorsement of someone who is actively hostile to his mentor, former President Donald Trump.

“He’s strong on crime. He’s strong on the borders,” Trump said in an endorsement video.

“He’s strong on everything you want him to be,” Trump said. “He loves our military. He loves our vets, and he will always take care of them and law enforcement. Number 1, above all, he’s with them and he’s with stopping crime, so I just want to let you know that as such an important place, it’s very important to get it right and you’re getting it right with Daniel Cameron as your governor.”

Cameron was criticized in 2020 when — after an investigation by his office — only one Louisville police officer was indicted for his role in the Breonna Taylor shooting — and not for her death. That scrutiny was renewed in 2022 when the U.S. Department of Justice charged four officers for their roles, including the falsified warrant that led police to her door. Unlike the DOJ, Cameron’s office had not examined how the warrant was obtained.

On Tuesday, Cameron defeated a crowded field of GOP opponents, including the wealthy and self-funded Kelly Craft, a former United Nations ambassador who spent months attacking him relentlessly in advertising. Others who fell short were Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and ex-lawyer Eric Deters.

Having settled an expensive and bitter primary fight, Republicans now turn their attention to their real goal: unseating Beshear, 45, the only Democrat to remain in statewide office in Kentucky.

Beshear easily won the Democratic primary by a wide margin Tuesday.

During his four-year term, Beshear had to deal with the historic COVID-19 pandemic — angering many Kentuckians by temporarily closing schools, churches and businesses to reduce the spread of the infectious virus — and deadly natural disasters throughout the state, including tornadoes and floods.

His administration struggled to manage systemic problems with the state’s unemployment insurance and juvenile justice systems, due in part to years of under-investment in the state government workforce and infrastructure.

However, Beshear also can boast of successes, including a huge state budget surplus, low unemployment and several big economic development announcements, most notably the Ford BlueOvalSK Battery Park in Hardin County that is set to employ thousands of people.

Through his regular Team Kentucky updates, which are televised online, Beshear has cultivated an image of calm and compassion while some other political leaders around the country appeared churlish, even angry. Opinion polls consistently have shown Beshear to be one of the most popular governors in the country.