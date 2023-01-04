Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Named 2023 Appalachian Regional Commission States’ Co-Chair

Governor Beshear will work alongside ARC’s Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin and fellow Appalachian state governors to boost economic and community growth across the region.

Washington, D.C., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has been elected by his fellow Appalachian governors to serve as the 2023 Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) states’ co-chair. As part of ARC’s unique federal-state partnership structure, the states’ co-chair works collaboratively with the ARC federal co-chair and fellow Appalachian state governors to invest in economic and community growth across the region’s 423 counties in 13 states. In addition to facilitating ARC investments across the region, the states’ co-chair also hosts ARC’s annual conference.

Governor Beshear will serve as ARC’s 70th states’ co-chair and the first from Kentucky since his father, former Governor Steven Beshear, served in the role in 2015.

“I am honored to have been chosen by governors of both parties to co-chair the Appalachian Regional Commission. ARC investments are building better lives for current and future generations here in Kentucky and across the ARC region,” said 2023 ARC States’ Co-Chair Governor Beshear. “Access to quality health care, a good paying job and clean water should not be determined by your zip code. I want to thank my fellow ARC governors for entrusting me with this role and look forward to continuing our important work together.”

“It is my honor to welcome Governor Beshear as ARC’s 2023 states’ co-chair,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “I look forward to continuing to collaborate with him and all of our Appalachian governors as we advance ARC’s mission to bring economic parity and transformational opportunities to the region’s 26 million people. On behalf of the Commission, I also want to thank Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland for his work during his tenure as 2022 states’ co-chair.”

In FY 2022, ARC invested nearly $240 million throughout the region, which attracted an additional $1.57 billion in private investments. The projects funded in FY 2022 will create or retain nearly 22,600 jobs, and provide training to over 41,500 students, workers, and leaders for new opportunities in emerging sectors across the Appalachian region.

ARC also launched two new funding opportunities in FY 2022—the Appalachian Regional Initiative for Stronger Economies (ARISE), a $73.5 million funding opportunity to drive economic growth through large-scale, multi-state collaborations; and READY Appalachia, a community capacity-building initiative offering flexible funding to Appalachian nonprofits, community foundations, local governments, and Local Development Districts. Learn more about ARC's investments in the region in FY 2022.

About the Appalachian Regional Commission

The Appalachian Regional Commission is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 423 counties across the Appalachian region. ARC’s mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the Region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation.

