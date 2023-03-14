Kentucky’s Georgetown College advances to NAIA quarterfinals at Municipal Auditorium

Georgetown of Kentucky led the day two charge into the quarterfinals of the NAIA Men’s Basketball Championship tournament on Tuesday, beating Langston (Oklahoma) 74-60 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.

The Tigers of Georgetown (31-3), which last won the NAIA championship in 2019, got 21 points and 15 rebounds from Kyran Jones, as well as 17 points from Jake Ohmer and 10 apiece from Cam Brooks-Harris and Tommy Thomas.

Langston (29-5) shot just 32.7% from the floor. Its leading scorers were Tristan Harper with 22, Toru Dean with 14 and AJ Rainey with 11.

The rest of Tuesday’s lineup of Sweet 16 games includes Freed-Hardeman (Tennessee) vs. Grace (Indiana); Jamestown (North Dakota) vs. Indiana Tech; and Morningside (Iowa) vs. Arizona Christian.

The tournament’s quarterfinal round is Wednesday, with the semifinals scheduled for Friday and championship game Saturday (on ESPN3).

The NAIA tournament is steeped in history. Basketball inventor James Naismith, along with hoops hall of famer and Baker University athletic director Emil Liston and entrepreneur Frank Cramer, saw the need for a postseason college basketball tournament nearly 100 years ago.

The first event tipped off in 1937, making it college basketball’s longest continuously running championship. It’s been contested here in Kansas City for more than a half-century.

The Star’s Blair Kerkhoff contributed to this report.