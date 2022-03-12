Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin leaves UK-Vanderbilt game with bloody nose

Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin was forced to leave the Wildcats’ game against Vanderbilt in the Southeastern Conference Tournament due to a bloody nose Friday night.

Toppin, who is one of UK’s top players off the bench this season, left the game with 5:04 remaining in the first half. He was tended to on the sideline for a couple of minutes, with blood pouring out of his nose and onto a white towel, before eventually heading back to the Kentucky locker room.

The SEC Network broadcast said Toppin was accidentally hit in the face by teammate Oscar Tshiebwe.

Toppin had four points in seven minutes of play before the injury. He also had a highlight-reel blocked shot against the Commodores early on.

The junior came into the night averaging 6.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game, and he has been UK’s most dependable frontcourt player off the bench this season.

Toppin did not return to the court in the first half. Kentucky led Vanderbilt, 37-33, at halftime.