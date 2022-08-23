Kentucky football has struggled to recruit high school quarterbacks, but does it matter?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jon Hale
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vince Marrow
    American football player and coach

All eyes are on Will Levis for Kentucky football this fall, but how the Wildcats’ star quarterback fares could mean more to the program than the 2022 record.

Levis’s ability to live up to first-round NFL Draft projections could say much about whether Mark Stoops, Rich Scangarello and Vince Marrow can recruit the next great Kentucky quarterback, too.

“There’s a lot of developed quarterbacks that are on other rosters,” Marrow, Kentucky’s recruiting coordinator, recently told the Herald-Leader. “All I’m going to say is this: They saw what we did with Will, they saw what we did with Wan’Dale (Robinson). This is actually a place they want to come to.”

The NCAA’s move to allow all players to transfer once without sitting out a season appears to be a boon to Kentucky’s quarterback recruiting effort.

It is a needed one since the staff’s success rate on recruiting high school quarterbacks remains concerning. Injuries and bad luck have played a role, but no high school signee recruited as a quarterback has been the primary starter for a winning UK team since Morgan Newton in 2009.

Of the six consecutive bowl teams in the Stoops era, five featured quarterbacks who transferred into the program from a junior college or other FBS program. The lone exception was the 2019 Gator Bowl squad that was forced to play wide receiver Lynn Bowden at quarterback after the top two quarterbacks on the roster, both of whom arrived at UK as transfers, were sidelined by injuries.

Kentucky’s current roster features two quarterbacks that signed with the Wildcats out of high school, redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron and freshman Destin Wade. Sheron is competing with Iowa transfer Deuce Hogan for the primary backup job, and Wade is headed for a redshirt season.

Scangarello, who replaced Liam Coen as Kentucky’s offensive coordinator in the offseason, has praised the long-term potential of Sheron, Hogan and Wade, but the most likely scenario remains that Levis’s replacement next season is currently on a different college roster.

“It’s like free agency,” Marrow said of quarterback recruiting.

Can Cutter Boley end high school QB drought?

Historically, Kentucky’s best quarterbacks have arrived as graduates of Bluegrass State high schools.

That was the case for Tim Couch, Jared Lorenzen and Andre Woodson, the top three quarterbacks in career passing yards in program history. Patrick Towles, Drew Barker and Beau Allen all played for UK as former four-star quarterback recruits from the state during the Stoops era, but all three left the program before their eligibility had ended without leading a winning team. (It should be noted that Barker’s career was derailed by a back injury).

Since Rivals.com began rating football recruits in 2002, Kentucky has signed just one player rated as a four-star high school quarterback from outside the state. Wade was a four-star prospect from Tennessee but was rated by the recruiting sites as an athlete amid skepticism he will stick at quarterback long term in college.

The good news is a much-hyped high school quarterback recruit is now playing just a few miles from Kroger Field.

LCA quarterback Cutter Boley picked up scholarship offers from Alabama, Tennessee and others after a standout summer on the camp circuit.
LCA quarterback Cutter Boley picked up scholarship offers from Alabama, Tennessee and others after a standout summer on the camp circuit.

Class of 2025 quarterback Cutter Boley picked up a UK scholarship offer from former offensive coordinator Liam Coen in December shortly after finishing his sophomore season at LaRue County. Since then he has transferred to LCA and enjoyed a breakout summer on the camp circuit that saw him add scholarship offers from Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Missouri, Virginia Tech, Michigan and Alabama.

“He can make every throw,” LCA Coach Doug Charles said after Boley converted 17 of 25 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns in a season-opening loss at Madison Central last Friday. “He can make throws from the far hash to the out route on the backside 40 yards on a rope. The kid is just super talented. I think the sky is the limit for him.”

While Boley, whose older sister Erin was the Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year at Elizabethtown in 2016, is listed as a junior on LCA’s roster, he does not plan to enroll in college until January 2025. That means Kentucky has time to prove Scangarello’s offense can pick up the momentum of where Coen’s scheme left off before he returned to the Los Angeles Rams.

At LaRue County, Boley ran a run-heavy offense that saw him attempt just 165 passes all of last season. LCA’s spread attack should make better use of his arm talent, as evidenced by his touchdown passes of 59 and 63 yards in the opener.

“I’m still definitely talking to (college) coaches because that means a lot to me, but just focused on the season,” Boley said. “If I get all those offers and I don’t go out there and perform, I’m not going to have those offers anymore. I’ve got to go out here and show what I can really do on the highest level.”

If Boley can build on his season-opening performance over the next two years, interest from traditional powers will only grow. Considering his sister elected to play for Oregon rather than staying in Kentucky for college, there is no guarantee he would pick UK over Alabama and others.

The good news for Kentucky is Boley already reports a strong relationship with Scangarello and the other UK coaches. He will undoubtedly be watching how Levis plays and positions himself for the 2023 NFL Draft as well.

“(The offense) is very attractive,” Boley said. “We run a lot of RPO, a lot of play-action stuff here at LCA. I feel like running that pro-style offense really gets me ready for the NFL. If that’s available to me and I can live up to that, then that’s an offense I would definitely want to play in.”

Where Kentucky football’s QB recruiting stands

Pursuing high school quarterback prospects the caliber of Boley is an easy decision for Stoops and his staff, but there is a real debate to be had about whether resources would be better allocated to focusing on transfer quarterbacks than the three-star high school quarterbacks Kentucky has signed for most of Stoops’ tenure.

UK signed eight high school quarterbacks in Stoops’ first eight recruiting classes. None of them finished their college eligibility at Kentucky. The eight quarterbacks combined for five starts at Kentucky, all of which came from Barker.

Meanwhile, Stoops and company have found great success with transfer quarterbacks. Stephen Johnson and Terry Wilson both quarterbacked multiple bowl teams after arriving as junior-college transfers. Levis led UK to 10 wins last season after transferring from Penn State.

If Levis backs up his preseason hype to lock down a first-round draft selection, quarterbacks in the transfer portal this winter will surely notice.

Levis’s teammates are already watching his every step.

“He’s got all the hype around him,” Sheron said. “That’s where I want to be. I want to be a starting quarterback in the SEC. I want to be a starting quarterback.”

Redshirt freshman quarterback Kaiya Sheron will probably face competition from a new transfer in the battle to replace Will Levis next season.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Kaiya Sheron will probably face competition from a new transfer in the battle to replace Will Levis next season.

Kentucky is not known to be pursuing any uncommitted high school quarterbacks in the class of 2023. Three-star Indianapolis prep quarterback Danny O’Neil appears to be Kentucky’s top target in the 2024 class, but the outlook in the next two classes could change depending on what transfer Kentucky adds this winter and the development of the backups currently on campus.

Levis, a three-star prospect out of high school who spent three years as a backup at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky, is proof there is NFL-level talent to be found outside of the four- and five-star groups of high school quarterbacks. He also offers a case study of how difficult it is to keep developmental players on campus for multiple years in the era of the transfer portal.

Even if the current backups never win the starting job at Kentucky, UK needs them to continue to develop to avoid a situation where an injury to whatever transfer is added for next season derails the team’s hopes. The transfer of Allen this summer shows it will be difficult to keep them at Kentucky if they continue to be recruited over with transfers though.

Regardless of how Kentucky’s quarterback recruiting unfolds over the next year, a stellar season from Levis figures to make it easier.

“That’s not going to be an issue,” Marrow promises. “We’re going to have a good quarterback for the next couple of years.”

The John Clay Podcast: What do we know about Kentucky football so far?

Is there a scenario where UK football goes 11-1 in 2022 — and Cats fans are unhappy?

Instant classic vs. LCA gives Madison Central’s Mike Holcomb his 300th career win

The night the lights came on (literally) for Kentucky Wildcats football

Can Kentucky football win without Will Levis? Backup QB competition could be key.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Elks running back James Wilder Jr. says his CFL season is over due to injury

    EDMONTON — Running back James Wilder Jr. of the Edmonton Elks says his 2022 CFL season is over. Wilder Jr. wrote on his Instagram account that he's been told his '22 campaign is done and the only way he can resume playing is to undergo surgery. "I was told by docs that my season is over and the only way I can ever play again is getting neck/spine surgery," Wilder Jr. wrote. "I've been so numb I don't even know how to process this to even know what I want do do. "This isn't a retirement speech by

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • CFL star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint

    OTTAWA — CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old from Williamsburg, Va., was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player and to the league's all-star team in 2021 when Dedmon compiled 2,841 return yards and three touchdowns. Dedmon rejoins Ottawa (1-8) for the rest of the season. "DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands,” Re

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Queen's Plate win would be crowning achievement for trainer Kevin Attard

    TORONTO — Kevin Attard has been finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and has compiled a resume that includes such Grade 1 victories as the E.P Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales Stakes. But all of those accomplishments would pale in comparison to being in the winner's circle Sunday holding the Queen's Plate trophy. "It's kind of like when they talk about great hockey players who haven't won a Stanley Cup," Attard said. "To me, this is my Stanley Cup and for me