Kentucky football player arrested on DUI charge, reports say

University of Kentucky wide receiver Dekel Crowdus was arrested Sunday on a DUI charge, reports say.

Crowdus, 20, was charged with DUI, careless driving and marijuana possession, LEX 18 reported.

The Fayette County Detention website shows Crowdus was arrested by university police but the page did not display any charges Sunday afternoon.

UK Athletics spokesperson Susan Lax told WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, that the program was aware of the issue and will be “dealing with it internally.”

Crowdus appeared in 10 games last season, making four catches for 82 yards. The sophomore graduated from Frederick Douglass High School.

This is a developing story and may be updated.