Kentucky football linebacker J.J. Weaver sidelined by arm injury vs. Youngstown State

Jon Hale
Kentucky football’s game against Youngstown State started on a negative note with an injury to junior outside linebacker J.J. Weaver.

Weaver suffered a right arm injury on a third-down play that ended Youngstown State’s first drive of the game. After being attended to by trainers on the field for several minutes, Weaver walked directly to the Kroger Field locker room.

The UK radio network reported Weaver was doubtful to return to the game with an injury to his “upper left extremity.”

Through two games, Weaver led Kentucky with 14 tackles and one sack. He was frequently pointed to as a key to the Wildcats’ defense entering the season now that he was more than a full year removed from ACL surgery.

Weaver missed the final two games of the 2020 season after tearing his ACL but returned in time to play in all but one game in 2021.

“I’m not going to shy away and he will not shy away from understanding that we need him to take that next step and be a guy, guy,” defensive coordinator Brad White said of Weaver during preseason camp. “He has got to be a difference-maker for us on defense.”

Kentucky Wildcats linebacker J.J. Weaver (13) celebrates after making a tackle to stop the Florida Gators during the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fl., Saturday, September 10, 2022.
