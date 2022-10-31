Kentucky football linebacker DeAndre Square ‘doubtful’ to play against Missouri

The status of several Kentucky football starters is up in the air against Missouri.

Running back Chris Rodriguez, weakside linebacker DeAndre Square, safety Tyrell Ajian, wide receiver Chris Lewis and defensive lineman Kahlil Saunders were among the players who were forced to the sideline due to injuries during Kentucky’s 44-6 loss at Tennessee. Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops was not ready to rule any of those players out by Monday, calling them “day to day,” but Square was left off the pre-Missouri depth chart.

“DeAndre is doubtful,” Stoops said. “… He’s a great leader. He’ll still have a great impact, and Trevin (Wallace) will step up and play well.”

Square leads Kentucky in tackles (55) with three tackles for loss, one sack and one interception. He was sent to the UK locker room after Tennessee’s first offensive drive with an ankle injury. Square did briefly return to the field but was forced to leave early again.

The loss of Square is particularly worrisome because Kentucky was already without super senior middle linebacker Jacquez Jones, who Stoops said last week is out for the “foreseeable future” due to a foot injury he suffered in the loss at Ole Miss. Junior D’Eryk Jackson has filled in for Jones in the last three games, but Square’s veteran presence has been a steadying factor for the younger linebackers playing larger roles.

Rodriguez totaled 64 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries against Tennessee, but his last carry came with 8:50 left in the third quarter. After the game, Stoops confirmed Rodriguez was not no the field for much of the second half due to an injury.

The Wildcats’ star running back missed the first four games of the season due to a suspension resulting from an eligibility issue. In four games since his return, Rodriguez has totaled 459 rushing yards and four touchdowns, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. He twice topped the 100-yard plateau against South Carolina (126) and Mississippi State (197).

Ajian suffered a back injury against Tennessee, according to the ESPN broadcast. Lewis and Saunders, both reserves, had to be attended to by trainers on the field during the game.

