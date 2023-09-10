Kentucky football’s Liam Coen hospitalized after ‘medical episode’ Sunday

Kentucky football offensive coordinator Liam Coen was hospitalized Sunday after experiencing what the university has called a “medical episode” while working at UK’s football offices.

“(Coen) is currently in good condition at UK Chandler Hospital while doctors and medical personnel continue to monitor him and he is expected to be released Monday,” UK said in a statement released to media Sunday evening. “Out of respect for his privacy and that of his family, we will have no additional comment at this time.”

According to UK’s statement, the medical episode happened at approximately 12:40 p.m. Sunday.

Coen, 37, recently began his second stint on Mark Stoops’ UK staff. He previously served as Kentucky offensive coordinator for the 2021 season and returned to UK in January after one season as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams. Coen coached in his second game since the return Saturday, a closer-than-expected 28-17 win over FCS Eastern Kentucky.

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops is scheduled to address reporters at his normal weekly news conference at noon Monday.

This story will be updated.

