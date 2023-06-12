Kentucky football 2024 recruiting class tracker: Georgia LB commits after visit

With summer camp season underway, expect Kentucky football’s 2024 recruiting class to begin filling up.

You can bookmark this page to follow along with the commitments throughout the 2024 cycle. Players are listed in order of their commitment date, with the most recent pledge first.

OLB Antwan Smith

247Sports Composite rating: 3 stars.

High school: Westlake (Atlanta, Georgia).

Commitment date: June 11, 2023.

A two-sport standout in football and track, Smith committed to Kentucky after an official visit to Lexington in June. Boston College, Duke, Vanderbilt, Minnesota and N.C. State were the other Power Five programs to reportedly offer a scholarship. At Kentucky, Smith is expected to play the “Jack” linebacker position.

LCA quarterback Cutter Boley announced he was reclassifying to 2024 when he committed to Kentucky in May.

QB Cutter Boley

247Sports Composite rating: 4 stars.

High school: Lexington Christian Academy.

Commitment date: May 18, 2023.

The most hyped quarterback recruit to commit to Kentucky since Tim Couch in the early 1990s, Boley was initially rated among the top quarterbacks in the class of 2025 but announced he was reclassifying to 2024 when he pledged to the Wildcats. Boley picked the Wildcats over reported offers from traditional football powers across the country, including finalists Tennessee, Michigan, Florida State and Penn State. The 247Sports Composite ranks him as the No. 14 quarterback in the 2024 class. He is expected to enroll at UK in January.

OL Aba Selm

247Sports Composite rating: 3 stars.

High school: Simon Kenton (Independence, Kentucky).

Commitment date: Feb. 2, 2023.

The 247Sports Composite ranked Selm as the top prospect in the Kentucky high school 2024 class until Boley reclassified. Missouri, Louisville, Penn State, Indiana and Illinois all reportedly extended scholarship offers to Selm in the month before he picked the Wildcats. He is the first Simon Kenton player to commit to UK since Miles Simpson in the class of 2010.

OL Hayes Johnson

247Sports Composite rating: 3 stars.

High school: Taylor County (Campbellsville, Kentucky).

Commitment date: Jan. 26, 2023.

The first recruit to join Kentucky’s 2024 class, Johnson picked the Wildcats over finalists Louisville, Tennessee, Michigan State and Baylor. UK has struggled to hold onto its first commitments for much of the Stoops era, but the two players that did buck that trend (Landon Young in 2016 and Ty Bryant in 2023) were from the state like Johnson. He would be the first player from Taylor County to sign with Kentucky in the recruiting website era.

