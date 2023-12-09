Kentucky Family Doesn't Notice Baby Owl Nesting in Their Living Room's Christmas Tree for 4 Days

“I was shocked. I was so stunned," homeowner Michelle White told WDKY

What a hoot!

Earlier this week, a Kentucky family was surprised to learn that a baby owl had been living undetected in a Christmas tree inside their home for four days.

Homeowner Michelle White told WDKY that she and her family brought the live tree into their home with no idea that the animal was residing within it, until a carpet cleaner, Bobby Hayes, noticed the animal while working in their home.

According to Hayes, who owns Magic Carpet Cleaning, he told the local outlet, “The owl was literally sitting on a lower limb."

"It crawled up into the tree further. It took me several minutes to even find it," the worker added.

Speaking with WDKY about the bird secretly living in her home, White said, “I was shocked. I was so stunned."

“I have three dogs,” she added. “We use this room non-stop — watch TV, the kitchen’s right here. [There was] no indication."



White said she learned about the bird after Hayes sent her a picture of himself holding the animal.

“I thought he’d put a stuffed animal or an ornament in it, so I called him immediately. I’m like, ‘You’re kidding me, right?’ He was like, ‘No,’ ” she recalled.

Hayes ended up releasing the owl back into the wild, and White told WDKY that she now plans to knit an ornament of the bird to place on her tree.



