Kentucky faces stiff test on road vs. Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Kentucky will be looking to conclude a daunting, but successful early Southeastern Conference schedule when it plays its fourth road game in five outings Tuesday at South Carolina. The Wildcats are 2-1 so far.

More impressive, Kentucky (14-3, 4-1 SEC) has been doing it lately with only seven scholarship players. Point guard Quade Green has missed the last two games with a lower back injury, forward Tai Wynyard has missed three straight with the flu. They join freshmen Jarred Vanderbilt and Jemarl Baker, who have yet to play because of preseason injuries.

In Saturday's 74-67 win at Vanderbilt, coach John Calipari used seven players. Guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Hamidou Diallo played 39 minutes each, forward PJ Washington played 38.

"These guys should be happy," Calipari said. "They got tired. ... But you ask these guys, 'Would you rather play half a game or play every minute?' What do you think they're going to say? 'I'll be good. I'll play every minute.'"

Calipari, who used only six players most of the time when his UMass team reached the 1996 Final Four, had strong support.

"In 2010 when John Wooden was still alive, I called him and said, 'Will you watch my team? We're not an execution team. Do you have any ideas?'" Calipari said. "Coach Wooden said, 'you play too many guys.' He said, 'I know why you do because kids will transfer.' But we played five guys and they earned their space. I'd play a sixth guy if I needed to. They earned it in practice.'"

On Monday, there was still no official word on whether Green or Wynyard would play at South Carolina. Fans have been awaiting the debut of Vanderbilt, who has been practicing but has yet to play in a game.

Kentucky is formidable with four active players averaging in double figures. Freshman Kevin Knox is tops at 14.2 points per game.