Kentucky dominates Canada in GLOBL JAM. Cats qualify for gold medal game with the victory.

The Kentucky Wildcats are clearly the team to beat at the GLOBL JAM.

UK made eight of its first nine shots Thursday night and never slowed down, defeating host Canada 92-69 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre for its second win in as many days in the international competition.

UK Coach John Calipari shook up his first five, with projected NBA lottery picks D.J. Wagner and Justin Edwards starting the game on the bench and fellow freshmen Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard hitting the court in their place.

With those two playing alongside Antonio Reeves, Adou Thiero and Tre Mitchell, the Cats got off to a red-hot start. By the time Sheppard hit back-to-back threes and Reeves added another one — on three consecutive possessions, no less — the Wildcats were 8-for-9 from the field and led the Canadians, 21-12.

Sheppard, who was Kentucky’s Mr. Basketball last season, added some more highlight-reel plays later in the first half. His steal-and-dunk put the Cats up 45-30 just before halftime, and the North Laurel graduate then blocked a three-pointer in the final seconds, collected the ball himself and soared down the court for another two-handed slam.

OH MY REED! Sheppard blocks the three and takes all the way for the dunk!



Kentucky led Canada, 49-34, at halftime, and it was more of the same in the second half. The Wildcats led by 22 points at the end of the third quarter, and the advantage ballooned to as many as 27 points in the fourth quarter.

Reeves led the Cats with 22 points. Edwards had 16 points and five rebounds, and Sheppard finished with 14 points (12 in the first half) to go along with four assists and four steals. Thiero also chipped in with 11 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Dillingham had eight assists and Mitchell blocked five shots.

Kentucky had 27 assists on 35 made baskets and committed just nine turnovers.

The win over Canada ensures that Kentucky will play for the GLOBL JAM gold medal in Sunday night’s tournament finale. UK is now the only 2-0 team in the event, and the Cats will face Africa (0-2) in Saturday afternoon’s pool-play finale.

For the gold-medal game, which will be played at 8 p.m. Sunday and shown live on CBS Sports Network, the Wildcats will get a rematch with the winner of Saturday’s Canada-Germany game. Both of those teams are now 1-1, with wins over Africa and losses to UK, which is representing the United States in this FIBA-affiliated event.

Kentucky defeated Germany, 81-73, in Wednesday’s opening game.

Justin Edwards was one of four Wildcats to score in double figures with 16 points in Thursday night’s win. Antonio Reeves scored 22, Reed Sheppard 14 and Adou Thiero 11.

Onyenso still out

Kentucky played without sophomore big man Ugonna Onyenso again Thursday night. The 6-foot-11 center from Nigeria suffered an ankle injury in the team’s scrimmage victory over Africa on Tuesday and has been wearing a boot on his left leg — while using two crutches to get around — since then.

UK Coach John Calipari said before Wednesday’s opening game that Onyenso was unlikely to play in the GLOBL JAM, though he has not explicitly ruled out the second-year player from competing in the Wildcats’ final two games of the tournament this weekend.

Kentucky’s next game

UK will play its final pool game of the GLOBL JAM tournament against Africa on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., and that contest will be available live on CBS Sports Network. (The Cats’ game against Canada on Thursday night was shown on the network on a tape delay at midnight.)

The African roster boasts several professional players from the continent, as well as some intriguing U.S. college players. Louisville big man Emmanuel Okorafor started in Thursday’s matchup against Germany after not playing the previous night.

Point guard Jean Jacques Boissy — a first-team selection and all-defensive team honoree in Africa’s top pro league last season — has led the squad with 17.5 points over the first two games of the GLOBL JAM.

Kentucky defeated Africa by double digits in Tuesday’s closed-door scrimmage. Africa has lost to Canada (88-62 on Wednesday night) and Germany (88-79 on Thursday afternoon) in its first two pool games.

There are no GLOBL JAM games scheduled for Friday, an off day for the four teams.

