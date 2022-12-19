Kentucky doctor charged with possessing methamphetamine is barred from prescribing

State medical regulators have barred a Kentucky doctor from prescribing drugs after he was charged with trafficking in heroin and possession of methamphetamine.

The Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure issued the emergency restriction against Dr. Jason N. Stamper effective Dec. 16.

Stamper, 51, is a psychiatrist in private practice in Pikeville. He was licensed in Kentucky in 2003 after attending the Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine, according to board records.

Police arrested Stamper Dec. 15 after searching his home, according to a citation completed by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office.

Officers were serving the warrant for federal authorities, the citation says.

The citation says police found a baggie with white residue consistent with meth; multiple baggies of a drug used to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and scales, pipes and baggies containing suspected drug residue.

In addition to possession of meth and trafficking in heroin, police charged Stamper with possession of drug paraphernalia.

The court record indicates Stamper was released on bond the day after he was arrested.

Based on the arrest, a panel of the licensure board said there was probable cause to believe Stamper’s practice constituted a danger to the health, welfare and safety of his patients and the public.

It restricted him from prescribing, dispensing or professionally using controlled substances.