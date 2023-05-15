Kentucky Derby winner Mage named the favorite for the Preakness. See the full field.

Just two weeks removed from his Kentucky Derby 149 victory at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Mage will have the opportunity to secure a coveted second victory in horse racing’s Triple Crown.

Mage — trained by Gustavo Delgado, ridden by Javier Castellano and owned by OGMA Investments LLC, Ramiro Restrepo, Sterling Racing LLC and CMNWLTH — was installed as the 8-5 morning-line favorite for the 148th Preakness Stakes during Monday evening’s post position draw.

Saturday night’s Preakness Stakes will feature a field of eight horses including Mage, although Mage will be the only horse in the field that also raced in the Kentucky Derby on May 6.

Mage drew the No. 3 post for the Preakness Stakes, which apparently wasn’t his desired location.

In an interview prior to the post position draw, Gustavo Delgado Jr., Mage’s assistant trainer and the son of primary trainer Gustavo Delgado, said he wanted Mage to receive an outside post.

The furthest outside post, No. 8, went to First Mission, the Brad Cox-trained horse that won the Grade 3 Lexington Stakes at Keeneland last month.

Other notable horses in the field include Blazing Sevens (Post No. 7), a Chad Brown-trained horse who finished third in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland in early April, and National Treasure (Post No. 1), a Bob Baffert-trained horse who was third in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile last fall at Keeneland.

Mage, with Javier Castellano up, wins the 149th Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Churchill Downs in Louisville. Mage has been installed as the morning-line favorite for Saturday’s Preakness Stakes. Jonathan Palmer

Preakness Stakes

When: 6:50 p.m. Saturday

Where: Pimlico Race Course

TV: NBC and Peacock

Purse: $1.65 million (Grade 1)

Distance: 1 3/16 miles

For: 3-year-old Thoroughbreds

Preakness Stakes field, with trainers, jockeys and morning-line odds:

1. National Treasure (Bob Baffert, John Velazquez, 4-1)

▪ National Treasure will be wearing blinkers for the race.

2. Chase the Chaos (Ed Moger, Jr., Sheldon Russell, 50-1)

3. Mage (Gustavo Delgado, Javier Castellano, 8-5 morning-line favorite)

4. Coffeewithchris (John E. Salzman, Jr., Jaime Rodriguez, 20-1)

5. Red Route One (Steve Asmussen, Joel Roasrio, 10-1)

6. Perform (Shug McGaughey, Feargal Lynch, 15-1)

7. Blazing Sevens (Chad Brown, Irad Ortiz Jr., 6-1)

8. First Mission (Brad Cox, Luis Saez, 5-2)

8 - First Mission (5-2) pic.twitter.com/ZyZOmmc7ML — Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) May 15, 2023

Preakness Stakes facts

▪ The Preakness Stakes has been contested on a Saturday every year since 1931.

▪ The Preakness distance of 1 3/16 miles is a sixteenth of a mile shorter than the Kentucky Derby distance.

▪ A total of 36 horses went on to win the Preakness Stakes following a victory in the Kentucky Derby. From this group of 36, only 13 went on to also win the Belmont Stakes and secure horse racing’s Triple Crown.