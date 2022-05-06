Kentucky Derby should be one of the most competitive in years

John Cherwa
·5 min read
Kentucky Derby entrant Zandon works out at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Louisville, Ky.
Kentucky Derby entrant Zandon works out May 4 at Churchill Downs. He is one of several horses considered to have a realistic chance at winning Saturday's race. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

Trying to find a winner in this year’s 148th running of the Kentucky Derby is about as easy as getting through the week here without wet weather. The angles are as plentiful as the unrelenting optimism of the 14 trainers representing the 20 horses in the starting field.

There are the two horses moved from the Bob Baffert barn to trainer Tim Yakteen, one of whom will run the Derby in his third lifetime start. There’s all-time winning trainer Steve Asmussen trying to break an 0 of 23 streak with perhaps the favorite. There is noted turf trainer Chad Brown with another favorite trying to win his first Kentucky Derby.

And don’t forget veteran trainer Todd Pletcher with three horses and two wins in 59 previous starts. There is also Brad Cox, who won last year’s Derby by disqualification, with three horses hoping he actually gets to celebrate a win the same day the race was held.

“This is one of the deepest, most competitive Derbies in recent years,” said racing historian Jon White, who also makes the morning line at Santa Anita and Del Mar. “From a speed figure standpoint, this is a wide-open race. It's a group with togetherness as far as their figures are concerned.

“In order, I'm picking it Taiba, Messier, Zandon, Epicenter. With these four you have the Santa Anita Derby one-two in Taiba and Messier, the Blue Grass winner in Zandon and the Louisiana Derby winner in Epicenter. But there are plenty of others with strong credentials to win, such as Florida Derby winner White Abarrio, Arkansas Derby winner Cyberknife, Wood Memorial winner Mo Dongegal and UAE Derby winner Crown Pride.”

That’s a lot of horses to sift through while trying to find the winner of the world’s most famous horse race, which goes off at 3:57 p.m. PDT on Saturday. The weather at race time is expected to be clear, but that follows a soaking late on Friday into the morning.

“It’s a competitive Derby, there are probably seven or eight horses that can win it,” said trainer Saffie Joseph Jr., who is making his second Derby start, this time with White Abarrio.

The morning-line favorite is Zandon at 3-1 for Brown, who is making his seventh Derby start. Former Southern California rider Flavien Prat has the mount.

“If you come to the Kentucky Derby and it’s the best work you’ve seen [from your horse] then you’ve got a smiling trainer,” Brown said. “But, if you look around, he’s not the only horse training super. There’s a lot of good horses. Any number of them can win.”

Kentucky Derby entrant Epicenter works out in the rain May 3 at Churchill Downs.
Kentucky Derby entrant Epicenter works out in the rain May 3 at Churchill Downs. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

Epicenter was the surprise 7-2 morning line second choice. Having won four of his last five races most expected he would be made the favorite. But Asmussen, his Hall of Fame trainer, has had trouble getting his horses across the Derby finish line first.

“It’s well documented I’m 0 for 23 in the Derby and I’ve run some Hall of Fame horses into it,” Asmussen said. “Curlin and Gun Runner both ended up third and went on to be champion horses of the year. The difference with Epicenter this year is he’s going faster sooner than they did at this time. That in itself makes this year’s running of the Derby different.”

Epicenter is also coming out of the Louisiana Derby, which is becoming a new springboard to Kentucky Derby success. Last year, four of the top six finishers in the Derby came out of the Fair Grounds race. It’s is the earliest of the Kentucky Derby’s major preps and the race is a little bit longer than the others.

“The decision by track management to lengthen the distance of the Louisiana Derby as well as the preps leading up to it appears to have worked well,” said White. “Trainers seem to like having a horse go into the Kentucky Derby's mile and a quarter with their horse having run 1 3/16 miles in the Louisiana Derby as opposed to the 1 1/8 miles of the other major preps.”

The biggest mystery in the race is two-time starter Taiba, the 3-year-old who was moved from the Baffert barn to Yakteen because Baffert was ineligible to gain Kentucky Derby qualifying points after a two-year ban by Churchill Downs. The move came after last year’s race-day winner, Medina Spirit, was found to have an overage of a legal anti-inflammatory in his system.

“Of course, a huge concern for Taiba is he might not have enough foundation or experience,” said White. “Asking Taiba to try and win the Kentucky Derby with only two races under his belt certainly is audacious. Just one horse has ever done it, Leonatus in 1883. That was so long ago that there were only 38 states in the union at that time.”

One thing Taiba has going for him is he will be ridden by the most experienced jockey in Kentucky Derby history. Mike Smith will be making his 28th trip in the race.

“His maturity for a horse that only ran once was amazing,” Smith said. “He’s got a brilliant mind to go along with his talent, which reminded me a lot of [Triple Crown winner] Justify. … Experience matters in everything in life. We just have to hope he jumps well, we drew well and hope I can map out a good clean trip for him. If I can do that, experience won’t matter so much.”

All of the questions will be answered on Saturday and it will be whittled down to just one horse who can still win the Triple Crown.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UEFA removes more Russian soccer teams from its competitions

    GENEVA (AP) — Russian soccer teams were kicked out of the Women's European Championship, the next men's Champions League and qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup by UEFA on Monday. The latest round of sporting sanctions during Russia's war on Ukraine follow FIFA and UEFA suspending Russian national and club teams in February from playing in international competitions, including the men's World Cup playoffs. Those previous decisions — made as countries across Europe refused to play games aga

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Married coaches Priestman, Humphries balance hectic work-life schedule in pursuit of World Cup

    Coaching is a family affair for Emma Humphries and Bev Priestman, who are both trying to guide their respective Canadian women's teams to World Cups. After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Priestman's senior team will compete in this summer's CONCACAF championship in Mexico, which serves as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Not to be outdone is her wife, Humphries, who coaches Canada's under-17 side, which is a victory away from qualifying for the 202

  • All Rise! Judge drives in three runs as Yankees dump Jays 9-1 for 11th win in a row

    TORONTO — Aaron Judge homered and drove in three runs as the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to 11 games with a 9-1 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. Judge went deep in the sixth inning and added a two-run double in New York's six-run seventh. Giancarlo Stanton tacked on a two-run shot in the ninth as the Yankees improved to an MLB-best 18-6 on the season. Toronto starter Alek Manoah threw six strong innings before the Yankees turned on the Blue Jays' bullpen. It was

  • Maple Leafs need John Tavares, depth forwards to make an impact

    Matthews and Marner have been terrific but the Leafs will need other players to step up, beginning with their captain.

  • Police say suspicious device caused 1-hour delay to start of Vancouver marathon

    Police in Vancouver say an investigation into a suspicious device placed near the course of the city's annual marathon delayed its start by an hour and was placed to "cause panic or to disrupt the event," according to a release. A volunteer with the BMO Vancouver Marathon, which features a half-marathon distance as well, alerted police to the device around 5 a.m. PT Sunday near Science World and promptly called 911, according to a release from the Vancouver Police Department. Officers cordoned o

  • Lightning's chase for another Cup begins vs. Maple Leafs

    Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning understand the difficult challenge that lies ahead for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. The team’s quest for a third straight NHL title begins on the road Monday night against the Auston Matthews-led Toronto Maple Leafs, who had a terrific regular season but have yet to prove they have what it takes to be successful in the playoffs. While the Lightning’s experience on hockey’s grandest stage has served them well during back-to-back champion

  • Former sprint star Surin excited to mentor Canada's athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics

    Former sprint star Bruny Surin drew inspiration from Canadian athletes at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Canada climbed the podium 24 times in Tokyo to finish 11th in total medals, despite facing some of the tightest COVID-19 restrictions in prior months of any country competing. And the pandemic meant no fans were permitted in Tokyo. “The athletes really showed they’re resilient,” he said. Surin, who was part of Canada’s 4x100-metre relay team that raced to gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, was name

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings

    EDMONTON — Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a "game-time decision" when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday. Nurse, 27, has been sidelined since April 12 with a lower-body injury. He took part in a full practice on Saturday and took morning skate ahead of Monday's game. Asked whether he expected to suit up for the first playoff contest of the year, Nurse simply said "We'll see." The defenceman has 39 points (nine goals, 26 assists

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Montreal Alouettes select versatile Richards first overall in CFL draft

    TORONTO — Linebacker Tyrell Richards was the first player taken in the CFL draft Tuesday night. The Montreal Alouettes selected the former Syracuse Orange star with the first overall selection. Montreal secured the No. 1 pick earlier Tuesday in a trade with Edmonton. The Elks received the rights to Canadian offensive lineman Carter O'Donnell — a native of Red Deer, Alta., currently with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts — and the fourth overall selection. Earlier on Tuesday, Montreal secured the nint

  • AHL Playoffs Preview: Rocket thrilled to play first ever post-season in Laval

    LAVAL, Que. — The Montreal Canadiens could not be farther away from the NHL post-season, but their American Hockey League affiliate is gearing up to host playoff games in nearby Laval for the first time. The Laval Rocket will take on the Syracuse Crunch, the Tampa Bay Lightning's AHL affiliate, in the North Division semifinals after earning a first-round bye in the Calder Cup playoffs. After a four-game winless skid, Laval (39-26-7) capped off the 2021-22 campaign with two straight wins, includi

  • North Carolina tops Kansas City, will play Washington in NWSL Challenge Cup final

    The North Carolina Courage downed hosts Kansas City Current 2-1 on Saturday to advance to the 2022 National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup final. Brazilian striker Debinha coverted a penalty kick to open the scoring in the 19th minute and grab her fifth goal of the tournament. Diana Ordonez doubled North Carolina's lead in the 36th minute before Kristen Hamilton got one back for Kansas City in the 79th minute. The Washington Spirit edged hosts OL Reign 9-8 in penalty shootout action in the

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • JMU cancels rest of softball season after player's suicide

    HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison has canceled the remainder of its softball season as the school tries to cope with the suicide of one of its star players last week. Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, died April 25 following a stellar weekend series against Drexel, for which she was named the Colonial Athletic Association's player of the week. The Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia ruled the death a suicide. “This was an extremely diffi

  • Halifax and Moncton, N.B., to host 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship

    Halifax and Moncton, N.B., will host the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship at the end of this year, just four months after the COVID-delayed 2022 edition is scheduled to be held in Edmonton this August. "Nova Scotia is thrilled to be selected to host the 2023 World Juniors, which will be the best tournament to date," Premier Tim Houston said Thursday. "We are ready to roll out the welcome mat for the players, their families and visiting fans. I'll be in the arena with thousands of Nova Scoti

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • ‘Digimon Survive’ is finally coming

    Ready to join the Digimon crew and shape your own story?

  • Invictus Games were 'one of the best things' this flag-bearer ever experienced

    It's been a long time since Junior Gosse joined the Royal Newfoundland Regiment in Corner Brook as a young infantryman in the reserves, but he's never forgotten his roots. His years of service with the Canadian Forces culminated in a proud moment in April as the retired soldier was flag-bearer for Canada at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands. Gosse, originally from the town of Massey Drive, recently returned from competing in the international athletic competition for serving and retired sold