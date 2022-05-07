Kentucky Derby live updates: Results and more from Churchill Downs

The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby won't go off until nearly 7 p.m. EST Saturday in Louisville, but there will be plenty of action all day long from Churchill Downs.

There are a total of 14 races that began Saturday morning leading up to the Run for the Roses, which is set for 6:57 p.m. EST. Zandon (3-1) is the morning-line favorite with Epicenter next at 7-2. (For up-to-the-minute odds, visit ChurchillDowns.com.)

Check back throughout the day for updates from the track, including sights and sounds from the scene and race results.

Kentucky Derby entry Zozos attempts to lick the face of hot walker Jordan Freeman during a post workout bath at Churchill Downs.

Longshot rallies to spring an upset Knicks Go

We have our first big upset of Derby Day in the 6th race, where 36-to-1 longshot Three Technique rallied on the far outside to beat Injunction, who carried the field into the far turn.

In a one-mile race named for Knicks Go, the horse who won the Breeders’ Cup Classic last year, Three Technique, did not figure to be much of a factor. With just three wins in 22 lifetime starts coming in, he was easy to overlook. But with a really fast pace up front, it set up well for someone to come from off the pace and jockey Rafael Bejarano was able to get a strong finishing kick.

-Dan Wolken

Renown turf horse trainer Chad Brown could be in for special day

Trainer Chad Brown, who has morning-line favorite Zandon in the Derby later, just won the Grade 2 Longines Churchill Distaff Turf Mile with even-money favorite Speak of the Devil. It was a very impressive victory for the 5-year-old French import, who was making her American debut after some very impressive performances last year overseas. Flavien Prat, the 2019 Derby-winning jockey on Country House, conjured an impressive ride on Speak of the Devil, who swept from last to first very quickly around the far turn.

Brown, who is widely regarded as the best trainer in America for turf horses, has several more opportunities to notch victories before the Derby today.

Notably, he'll send out Jack Christopher — who was 2-for-2 last year as a promising 2-year old — as the likely favorite in the Grade 2 Pat Day Mile. He’ll also have Portfolio Company in the Grade 2 American Turf, Reinvestment Risk in the Grade 1 Churchill Downs Stakes and three entries in the Grade 1 Turf Classic right before the Derby.

It’s shaping up to be a potentially big day for Brown, who has yet to win the Kentucky Derby.

-Dan Wolken

Derby track playing fair in early races

It’s always important on Derby Day to see how the track is playing, and the fourth race certainly makes it look like a fair track so far. The winner was Creative Minister, one of the favorites, who rallied down the center of the track for trainer Kenny McPeek and jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. to get the victory at 7-2 odds. At the same time, Cover Me Up was hustled out of the gate early by jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., to get to the rail, set a pretty fast pace up front but still held on for a solid second at 6-to-1.

We’ll definitely be monitoring conditions as the day goes along, but it’s a good sign that the track is playing fair when speed horses aren’t fading but come-from-behind horses still have a chance to close.

-Dan Wolken

Kentucky Derby notes

Welcome to a cool and cloudy Derby Day from Churchill Downs, where it appears the rain will hold off today but temperatures probably won’t get much above 60 degrees.

After a week of talking to trainers, owners and jockeys every morning on the backstretch, I’m now camped out in media seats right across from the 1/8th pole today and will be here for the duration of today’s card all the way until Derby post time just before 7 p.m.

As always, it’s a long haul from the morning until the big race. But for horse racing fans and gamblers, the Derby Day card is always one of the best of the year with lots of stakes races and great betting opportunities.

The third race just went official with Lady Rockstar winning an allowance race on turf for trainer Brendan Walsh, who is having a nice weekend. The Irishman won the Grade 2 Edgewood Stakes on Friday with New Year’s Eve.

We’ll continue updating news, notes and scenes from Churchill throughout the day on this blog.

-Dan Wolken

Early morning

The day begins before sunrise in a soggy Louisville. Not much sunshine is expected Saturday, and it will be in the 50s, but the forecast calls for dry weather.

And we have a Mayor Pete sighting.

Never know who you'll run into in the barns at Churchill Downs. We ran into Mayor Pete (now Transportation Secretary) Pete Buttigieg pic.twitter.com/uFIFt0xBUL — Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) May 7, 2022

Race 1

Congressman, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Flavien Prat, takes the opener at Churchill Downs and pays $11 to win. A late burst got him past the favorite, Warrior Johny.

Race 2

Irad Ortiz Jr. runs in his first winner of the day with the favorite, Surfer Dude. Ortiz will have a busy day and will ride Mo Donegal later today in the Derby.

Race 3

Lady Rockstar takes the third race convincingly under Tyler Gaffalione. No big payouts so far, as a win bet on Lady Rockstar pays just $8.00.

