Kentucky Derby live race updates, results, highlights from 2020 Triple Crown race

Tiz The Law will attempt to replicate his Belmont Stakes victory with a Kentucky Derby triumph on Saturday, entering the race as the favorite to finish in front at Churchill Downs.
Honor A.P. (5-1) and Authentic (8-1) are the horses expected to give Tiz The Law the biggest challenge.
This year's Kentucky Derby will take place without spectators because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The quiet scene will present a sharp contrast to the typical large crowds donning extravagant outfits and headwear.
Kentucky Derby live updates, highlights, results
6:55 p.m.: Almost ready!
Horses are on the track...— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) September 5, 2020
Watch on @nbcsports now. pic.twitter.com/yRyDJgaH0z
6:48 p.m.: There's apparently been a late scratch from the race.
#KyDerby update: Thousand Words has been SCRATCHED in the paddock. pic.twitter.com/TerMSX5VnM— NBC Sports Bet (@NBCSportsBet) September 5, 2020
6:46 p.m.: With about 15 minutes until post time, NBC is previewing the jockeys for the 2020 Kentucky Derby.
Oh baby, it's almost time— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 5, 2020
Let's meet the jockeys in today's #KyDerby, presented by @BrighthouseFin. pic.twitter.com/1FkA6DGcpz
6:34 p.m.: Colorful as usual.
Go time. pic.twitter.com/80DvlqxpfX— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) September 5, 2020
6:10 p.m.: In a virtual simulation of the race, Tiz The Law comes out on top. This computer generated race is pretty cool looking.
You’ve seen the Virtual Grand National, now here’s the Virtual 2020 @KentuckyDerby! #KyDerby pic.twitter.com/zsrYPAqJnV— At The Races (@AtTheRaces) September 5, 2020
6 p.m.: Here's the favorite.
Tiz telling secrets.... pic.twitter.com/3fLAV6OVKh— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) September 5, 2020
2020 Kentucky Derby post time
- TV coverage: NBC, fuboTV
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 5
- Post time: 7 p.m. ET
Coverage of the 2020 Kentucky Derby begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 5. Post time is not slated until the afternoon, at 7 p.m. ET. TV audiences can tune into NBC for full coverage, while online streamers can turn to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.
Kentucky Derby post positions
Tiz The Law, who won the Belmont Stakes earlier this year, will be racing out of the No. 17 post position. Below is the full list of starting spots, as well as each horse's odds of winning the Kentucky Derby, as established by Vegas bookmakers.
|Post position
|Horse
|Morning line odds
|1
|Finnick The Fierce
|50-1
|2
|Max Player
|30-1
|3
|Enforceable
|30-1
|4
|Storm The Court
|50-1
|5
|Major Fed
|50-1
|6
|King Guillermo
|20-1
|7
|Money Moves
|30-1
|8
|South Bend
|50-1
|9
|Mr. Big News
|50-1
|10
|Thousand Words
|15-1
|11
|Necker Island
|50-1
|12
|Sole Volante
|30-1
|13
|Attachment Rate
|50-1
|14
|Winning Impression
|50-1
|15
|NY Traffic
|20-1
|16
|Honor A.P.
|5-1
|17
|Tiz The Law
|3-5
|18
|Authentic
|8-1