Kentucky Derby favorite Forte scratched in stunning turn of events

Forte, who was slated to be the favorite for Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, was scratched on the morning of the race.

The decision was made after Forte went through his routine gallop Saturday morning and a veterinary inspection.

Speculation about Forte’s status began to bubble up after video hit social media Friday that seemed to show the horse taking an awkward step during his Thursday morning gallop. Trainer Todd Pletcher brushed off the concern initially, but Saturday told a different story.

After Forte was examined, owner Mike Repole huddled with Pletcher and had a lengthy conversation with a Kentucky Horse Racing Commission veterinarian. Forte was then taken back to the racetrack, suggesting that Repole wanted to exhaust every option before deciding to scratch the horse.

Repole, a self-made billionaire who co-founded the company that made Smartwater, had to scratch Derby favorite Uncle Mo the day before the 2011 race due to an illness.

Forte during a workout at Churchill Downs on Friday.

Forte’s defection adds to a strange and tragic week at Churchill Downs that began with the death of Wild On Ice, who was euthanized after a training injury. Two other horses were euthanized after suffering on-track injuries.

Two more horses, both from the barn of trainer Saffie Joseph, collapsed and died on the track after races this week. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission scratched all of Joseph’s subsequent entries, including Derby contender Lord Miles. Churchill suspended the trainer until more information was gleaned about the nature of the deaths.

On Thursday morning, Derby contender Verifying dumped his exercise rider and was loose on the track for a moment but was deemed to be fit to run.

Then, Santa Anita Derby winner Practical Move was scratched after spiking a temperature after his Thursday workout. Skinner and Continuar were also scratched on Friday.

The defection of Forte leaves 18 horses remaining.

