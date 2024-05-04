Kentucky Derby 2024: Time, TV and streaming options for the 150th Run for the Roses

The first leg of the prestigious Triple Crown, the 150th annual Kentucky Derby, will take place on Saturday at the iconic Churchill Downs, with fans eagerly anticipating the action.

Twenty horses will race 1 1/4 miles for a thrilling two minutes in the hopes to win the coveted title and blanket of roses. This year's competitors all carry their own individual legacies, and some have connections to past winners. They are poised to deliver a race that could be as thrilling and unpredictable as any in the history of the Kentucky Derby.

Whether you're just interested in the unique high fashion or the prestige of the horse racing field, don't miss any moment of the action. Coverage beings at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC for fans to fully immerse themselves in the excitement of the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

How to watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby

Date: Saturday, May 4, 2024

Coverage starts: 2:30 p.m. ET

Post time : 6:57 p.m. ET

Where: Churchill Downs (Louisville, Kentucky)

TV Network: NBC

Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

How to watch: Catch the Kentucky Derby with a Peacock subscription

2024 Kentucky Derby horses and odds

Post 1: Dornoch | Morning lines odds: 20-1 (+2000)

Post 2: Sierra Leone | Morning lines odds: 3-1 (+300)

Post 3: Mystik Dan | Morning lines odds: 20-1 (+2000)

Post 4: Catching Freedom | Morning lines odds: 8-1 (+800)

Post 5: Catalytic | Morning lines odds: 30-1 (+3000)

Post 6: Just Steel | Morning lines odds: 20-1 (+2000)

Post 7: Honor Marie | Morning lines odds: 20-1 (+2000)

Post 8: Just a Touch | Morning lines odds: 10-1 (+1000)

Post 9: Encino | Morning lines odds: SCRATCHED

Post 10: T O Password | Morning lines odds: 30-1 (+3000)

Post 11: Forever Young | Morning lines odds: 10-1 (+1000)

Post 12: Track Phantom | Morning lines odds: 20-1 (+2000)

Post 13: West Saratoga | Morning lines odds: 50-1 (+5000)

Post 14: Endlessly | Morning lines odds: 30-1 (+3000)

Post 15: Domestic Product | Morning lines odds: 30-1 (+3000)

Post 16: Grand Mo the First | Morning lines odds: 50-1 (+5000)

Post 17: Fierceness | Morning lines odds: 5-2 (+250)

Post 18: Stronghold | Morning lines odds: 20-1 (+2000)

Post 19: Resilience | Morning lines odds: 20-1 (+2000)

Post 20: Society Man | Morning lines odds: 50-1 (+5000)

Post 21: Epic Ride | Morning lines odds: 30-1 (+3000)

