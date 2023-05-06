Kentucky Derby 2023: Political messages take to the skies over Churchill Downs

Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane pulling a political message over Churchill Downs!

The main attraction at the Louisville track Saturday was the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby, but planes overhead snagged a bit of attention, too.

In the hours before the big race, a plane carrying a banner than read “InvestigateComer.com” circled the area, which prompted backlash from the Kentucky Republican.

Here’s video of that plane, which is circling Churchill downs right now: https://t.co/dpYo2qpZrN pic.twitter.com/ggD4KAwTNG — Tessa Duvall (@TessaDuvall) May 6, 2023

“1) Nothing spells “INTIMIDATION” more than Biden’s dark money PAC paying a plane to fly over #KentuckyDerby to attack me for simply investigating public corruption,” U.S. Rep. James Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee, tweeted. “2) This desperate political stunt by the Bidens is helping me (praying hands emoji) so much politically in Kentucky today, I wonder if I will be required to list it as an in-kind donation from China on my next campaign finance report?”

The website in question redirects to a news article about a group, the Congressional Integrity Project, urging an investigation into Comer’s potential involvement in leaking emails during the 2015 Kentucky governor’s race.

The demand for an investigation followed a New York Times article in which Comer admits to leaking emails to the Herald-Leader and “strongly hinted he had gotten them from the server,” the Times reported in March.

1) Nothing spells “INTIMIDATION” more than Biden’s dark money PAC paying a plane to fly over #KentuckyDerby to attack me for simply investigating public corruption — James Comer (@JamesComer) May 6, 2023

A group called the Congressional Integrity Project took credit for the banner.

Story continues

“Comer all but admitted to the New York Times that his gubernatorial campaign had a hand in stealing a server, hacking emails, and leaking them to intimidate a former girlfriend and to hurt his political opponent, and he needs to be investigated and held responsible for his actions,” Congressional Integrity Project executive director Kyle Herrig said in a statement. “His constituents deserve to know who their Representative really is. ... What credibility does he have to conduct oversight investigations into others when he won’t even answer for his own actions to further his political career?”

Kentucky Derby goers. From 430 to 630 there will be a plane flying over with this banner: Deters For Governor. Vote May 16. Send me a photo please!️ — Deters For Governor (@Deters4governor) May 6, 2023

Additionally, Republican gubernatorial candidate Eric Deters, a suspended attorney in Northern Kentucky who is largely self-funding his campaign, also said he’d have a banner overhead.

Deters said it’d read, “Deters For Governor. Vote May 16.” He asked his followers to send photos to him.