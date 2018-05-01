Kentucky Derby 2018 post positions: Justify draws No. 7 spot, remains favorite over Mendelssohn, Magnum Moon

A wide-open field for the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby is set after Tuesday's all-important post-position draw at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

With no runaway favorite ahead of the draw, Justify (3-1) in the No. 7 position, with jockey Mike E. Smith aboard, is the early post-draw favorite by Churchill Downs oddsmaker Mike Battaglia and will be trying to become the first Kentucky Derby winner since 1882 not to have raced as a 2-year-old. Audible (8-1) in the No. 5 gate and Good Magic (12-1) in the No. 6 position put three strong horses in pack to start the run for the roses.

Two other early favorites — My Boy Jack and Bolt D'Oro — will start side-by-side in the 10 and 11 positions, with Kent Desormeaux up on My Boy Jack, aiming for his fourth Derby victory as a jockey.

Promises Fufilled's early speed is expected to set the early pace coming from close to the rail, at the No. 3 position.

The favorites have dominated the first leg of the Triple Crown in recent years, but this year's field has some value opportunities with, for example, Hofburg at 20-1 from the No. 9 gate.

Combatant, a fast-closing colt, drew the outside gate at No. 20. Trainer Bob Baffert's Solomini drew the No. 17 position, a spot from which no horse has ever won the Derby.

There are 21 horses entered for Saturday's race. Blended Citizen (50-1) has also-eligible status should one of the 20 horses in Tuesday's draw withdraw before 9 a.m. ET Friday.

Post time is 6:34 p.m. ET Saturday.

Kentucky Derby 2018 post position draw, updated odds

8. Lone Sailor 50-1

Pos., Horse Odds 1. Firenze Fire 50-1 2. Free Drop Billy 30-1 3. Promises Fulfilled 30-1 4. Flameaway 30-1 5. Audible 8-1 6. Good Magic 12-1 7. Justify 3-1 8. Lone Sailor 50-1 9. Hofburg 20-1 10. My Boy Jack 30-1 11. Bolt D'oro 8-1 12. Enticed 30-1 13. Bravazo 50-1 14. Mendelssohn 5-1 15. Instilled Regard 50-1 16. Magnum Moon 6-1 17. Solomini 30-1 18. Vino Rosso 12-1 19. Noble Indy 30-1 20. Combatant 50-1

Odds are as of 11:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, May 1.