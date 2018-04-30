All-time Kentucky Derby race winners and Triple Crown horses

A comprehensive list of every Kentucky Derby winner and the winners of horse racing&#39;s coveted Triple Crown.

All-time Kentucky Derby race winners and Triple Crown horses

A comprehensive list of every Kentucky Derby winner and the winners of horse racing's coveted Triple Crown.

From Aristides in 1875 to Always Dreaming in 2017 and every horse in between, here is a list of each of the Kentucky Derby winners and the horses that subsequently won racing's coveted Triple Crown.

Secretariat still holds the Kentucky Derby record at 1:59.40, set in 1973. He ran the 1 1/4-mile race nearly a minute faster than Kingman did in 1891 (2:52.25).

At the 2016 Kentucky Derby, Nyquist finished with a time of 2:01.31, the fastest "Run for the Roses" since Funny Cide (2:01.19) in 2003.

American Pharoah is the last Triple Crown winner, sweeping the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes in 2015.

Kentucky Derby winners

Here's a list of every Kentucky Derby winner with their times.

1875: Aristides, 2:37.75

1876: Vagrant, 2:38.25

1877: Baden-Baden, 2:38

1878: Day Star, 2:37.25

1879: Lord Murphy, 2:37

1880: Fonso, 2:37.50

1881: Hindoo, 2:40

1882: Apollo, 2:40.25

1883: Leonatus, 2:43

1884: Buchanan, 2:40.25

1885: Joe Cotton, 2:37.25

1886: Ben Ali, 2:36.25

1887: Montrose, 2:39.25

1888: Macbeth II, 2:38.25

1889: Spokane, 2:34.50

1890: Riley, 2:45

1891: Kingman, 2:52.25

1892: Azra, 2:41.50

1893: Lookout, 2:39.25

1894: Chant, 2:41

1895: Halma, 2:37.50

1896: Ben Brush, 2:07.75

1897: Typhoon II, 2:12.50

1898: Plaudit, 2:09

1899: Manuel, F. Taral, 2:12

1900: Lieut. Gibson, 2:06.25

1901: His Eminence, 2:07.75

1902: Alan-a-Dale, 2:08.75

1903: Judge Himes, 2:09

1904: Elwood, 2:08.50

1905: Agile, 2:10.75

1906: Sir Huon, 2:08.80

1907: Pink Star, 2:12.60

1908: Stone Street, 2:15.20

1909: Wintergreen, 2:08.20

1910: Donau, 2:06.40

1911: Meridian, 2:05

1912: Worth, 2:09.40

1913: Donerail, 2:04.80

1914: Old Rosebud, 2:03.40

1915: Regret, 2:05.40

1916: George Smith, 2:04

1917: Omar Khayyam, 2:04.60

1918: Exterminator, 2:10.80

1919: Sir Barton, 2:09.80

1920: Paul Jones, 2:09

1921: Behave Yourself, 2:04.20

1922: Morvich, 2:04.60

1923: Zev, 2:05.40

1924: Black Gold, 2:05.20

1925: Flying Ebony, 2:07.60

1926: Bubbling Over, 2:03.80

1927: Whiskery, 2:06

1928: Reigh Count, 2:10.40

1929: Clyde Van Dusen, 2:10.80

1930: Gallant Fox, 2:07.60

1931: Twenty Grand, 2:01.80

1932: Burgoo King, 2:05.20

1933: Brokers Tip, 2:06.80

1934: Cavalcade, 2:04

1935: Omaha, 2:05

1936: Bold Venture, 2:03.60

1937: War Admiral, 2:03.20

1938: Lawrin, 2:04.80

1939: Johnstown, 2:03.40

1940: Gallahadion, 2:05

1941: Whirlaway, 2:01.40

1942: Shut Out, 2:04.40

1943: Count Fleet, 2:04

1944: Pensive, 2:04.20

1945: Hoop Jr., 2:07

1946: Assault, 2:06.60

1947: Jet Pilot, 2:06.80

1948: Citation, 2:05.40

1949: Ponder, 2:04.20

1950: Middleground, 2:01.60

1951: Count Turf, 2:02.60

1952: Hill Gail, 2:01.60

1953: Dark Star, 2:02

1954: Determine, 2:03

1955: Swaps, 2:01.80

1956: Needles, 2:03.40

1957: Iron Liege, 2:02.20

1958: Tim Tam, 2:05

1959: Tomy Lee, 2:02.20

1960: Venetian Way, 2:02.40

1961: Carry Back, 2:04

1962: Decidedly, 2:00.40

1963: Chateaugay, 2:01.80

1964: Northern Dancer, 2:00

1965: Lucky Debonair, 2:01.20

1966: Kauai King, 2:02

1967: Proud Clarion, 2:00.60

1968: *Forward Pass, 2:02.20

1969: Majestic Prince, 2:01.80

1970: Dust Commander, 2:03.40

1971: Canonero II, 2:03.20

1972: Riva Ridge, 2:01.80

1973: Secretariat, 1:59.40

1974: Cannonade, 2:04

1975: Foolish Pleasure, 2:02

1976: Bold Forbes, 2:01.60

1977: Seattle Slew, 2:02.20

1978: Affirmed, 2:01.20

1979: Spectacular Bid, 2:02.40

1980: Genuine Risk, 2:02

1981: Pleasant Colony, 2:02

1982: Gato Del Sol, 2:02.40

1983: Sunny's Halo, 2:02.20

1984: Swale, 2:02.40

1985: Spend a Buck, 2:00.20

1986: Ferdinand, 2:02.80

1987: Alysheba, 2:03.40

1988: Winning Colors, 2:02.20

1989: Sunday Silence, 2:05

1990: Unbridled, 2:02

1991: Strike the Gold, 2:03

1992: Lil E. Tee, 2:03

1993: Sea Hero, 2:02.42

1994: Go for Gin, 2:03.72

1995: Thunder Gulch, 2:01.77

1996: Grindstone, 2:01.06

1997: Silver Charm, 2:02.44

1998: Real Quiet, 2:02.38

1999: Charismatic, 2:03.29

2000: Fusaichi Pegasus,2:01.12

2001: Monarchos, 1:59.97

2002: War Emblem, 2:01.13

2003: Funny Cide, 2:01.19

2004: Smarty Jones, 2:04.06

2005: Giacomo, 2:02.75

2006: Barbaro, 2:01.36

2007: Street Sense, 2:02.17

2008: Big Brown, 2:01.82

2009: Mine That Bird, 2:02.66

2010: Super Saver, 2:04.45

2011: Animal Kingdom, 2:02.04

2012: I'll Have Another, 2:01.83

2013: Orb, 2:02.89

2014: California Chrome, 2:03.66

2015: American Pharoah, 2:03.02

2016: Nyquist, 2:01.31

2017: Always Dreaming, 2:03.59

*Dancer's Image won the race, but was disqualified after testing positive for a banned substance.

Which horses won the Triple Crown?

Here is the list of all 12 Triple Crown-winning horses with their jockey, trainer, owner and breeder.

Year

Winner

Jockey

Trainer

Owner

Breeder

1919

Sir Barton

Johnny Loftus

H. Guy Bedwell

J. K. L. Ross

John E. Madden

1930

Gallant Fox

Earl Sande

Jim Fitzsimmons

Belair Stud

Belair Stud

1935

Omaha

Willie Saunders

Jim Fitzsimmons

Belair Stud

Belair Stud

1937

War Admiral

Charles Kurtsinger

George Conway

Samuel D. Riddle

Samuel D. Riddle

1941

Whirlaway

Eddie Arcaro

Ben A. Jones

Calumet Farm

Calumet Farm

1943

Count Fleet

Johnny Longden

Don Cameron

Fannie Hertz

Fannie Hertz

1946

Assault

Warren Mehrtens

Max Hirsch

King Ranch

King Ranch

1948

Citation

Eddie Arcaro

Horace A. Jones

Calumet Farm

Calumet Farm

1973

Secretariat

Ron Turcotte

Lucien Laurin

Meadow Stable

Meadow Stable

1977

Seattle Slew

Jean Cruguet

William H. Turner, Jr.

Mickey & Karen Taylor, et al.

Ben S. Castleman

2015

American Pharoah

Victor Espinoza

Bob Baffert

Ahmed Zayat

Ahmed Zayat

