All-time Kentucky Derby race winners and Triple Crown horses
From Aristides in 1875 to Always Dreaming in 2017 and every horse in between, here is a list of each of the Kentucky Derby winners and the horses that subsequently won racing's coveted Triple Crown.
Secretariat still holds the Kentucky Derby record at 1:59.40, set in 1973. He ran the 1 1/4-mile race nearly a minute faster than Kingman did in 1891 (2:52.25).
At the 2016 Kentucky Derby, Nyquist finished with a time of 2:01.31, the fastest "Run for the Roses" since Funny Cide (2:01.19) in 2003.
American Pharoah is the last Triple Crown winner, sweeping the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes in 2015.
Kentucky Derby winners
Here's a list of every Kentucky Derby winner with their times.
1875: Aristides, 2:37.75
1876: Vagrant, 2:38.25
1877: Baden-Baden, 2:38
1878: Day Star, 2:37.25
1879: Lord Murphy, 2:37
1880: Fonso, 2:37.50
1881: Hindoo, 2:40
1882: Apollo, 2:40.25
1883: Leonatus, 2:43
1884: Buchanan, 2:40.25
1885: Joe Cotton, 2:37.25
1886: Ben Ali, 2:36.25
1887: Montrose, 2:39.25
1888: Macbeth II, 2:38.25
1889: Spokane, 2:34.50
1890: Riley, 2:45
1891: Kingman, 2:52.25
1892: Azra, 2:41.50
1893: Lookout, 2:39.25
1894: Chant, 2:41
1895: Halma, 2:37.50
1896: Ben Brush, 2:07.75
1897: Typhoon II, 2:12.50
1898: Plaudit, 2:09
1899: Manuel, F. Taral, 2:12
1900: Lieut. Gibson, 2:06.25
1901: His Eminence, 2:07.75
1902: Alan-a-Dale, 2:08.75
1903: Judge Himes, 2:09
1904: Elwood, 2:08.50
1905: Agile, 2:10.75
1906: Sir Huon, 2:08.80
1907: Pink Star, 2:12.60
1908: Stone Street, 2:15.20
1909: Wintergreen, 2:08.20
1910: Donau, 2:06.40
1911: Meridian, 2:05
1912: Worth, 2:09.40
1913: Donerail, 2:04.80
1914: Old Rosebud, 2:03.40
1915: Regret, 2:05.40
1916: George Smith, 2:04
1917: Omar Khayyam, 2:04.60
1918: Exterminator, 2:10.80
1919: Sir Barton, 2:09.80
1920: Paul Jones, 2:09
1921: Behave Yourself, 2:04.20
1922: Morvich, 2:04.60
1923: Zev, 2:05.40
1924: Black Gold, 2:05.20
1925: Flying Ebony, 2:07.60
1926: Bubbling Over, 2:03.80
1927: Whiskery, 2:06
1928: Reigh Count, 2:10.40
1929: Clyde Van Dusen, 2:10.80
1930: Gallant Fox, 2:07.60
1931: Twenty Grand, 2:01.80
1932: Burgoo King, 2:05.20
1933: Brokers Tip, 2:06.80
1934: Cavalcade, 2:04
1935: Omaha, 2:05
1936: Bold Venture, 2:03.60
1937: War Admiral, 2:03.20
1938: Lawrin, 2:04.80
1939: Johnstown, 2:03.40
1940: Gallahadion, 2:05
1941: Whirlaway, 2:01.40
1942: Shut Out, 2:04.40
1943: Count Fleet, 2:04
1944: Pensive, 2:04.20
1945: Hoop Jr., 2:07
1946: Assault, 2:06.60
1947: Jet Pilot, 2:06.80
1948: Citation, 2:05.40
1949: Ponder, 2:04.20
1950: Middleground, 2:01.60
1951: Count Turf, 2:02.60
1952: Hill Gail, 2:01.60
1953: Dark Star, 2:02
1954: Determine, 2:03
1955: Swaps, 2:01.80
1956: Needles, 2:03.40
1957: Iron Liege, 2:02.20
1958: Tim Tam, 2:05
1959: Tomy Lee, 2:02.20
1960: Venetian Way, 2:02.40
1961: Carry Back, 2:04
1962: Decidedly, 2:00.40
1963: Chateaugay, 2:01.80
1964: Northern Dancer, 2:00
1965: Lucky Debonair, 2:01.20
1966: Kauai King, 2:02
1967: Proud Clarion, 2:00.60
1968: *Forward Pass, 2:02.20
1969: Majestic Prince, 2:01.80
1970: Dust Commander, 2:03.40
1971: Canonero II, 2:03.20
1972: Riva Ridge, 2:01.80
1973: Secretariat, 1:59.40
1974: Cannonade, 2:04
1975: Foolish Pleasure, 2:02
1976: Bold Forbes, 2:01.60
1977: Seattle Slew, 2:02.20
1978: Affirmed, 2:01.20
1979: Spectacular Bid, 2:02.40
1980: Genuine Risk, 2:02
1981: Pleasant Colony, 2:02
1982: Gato Del Sol, 2:02.40
1983: Sunny's Halo, 2:02.20
1984: Swale, 2:02.40
1985: Spend a Buck, 2:00.20
1986: Ferdinand, 2:02.80
1987: Alysheba, 2:03.40
1988: Winning Colors, 2:02.20
1989: Sunday Silence, 2:05
1990: Unbridled, 2:02
1991: Strike the Gold, 2:03
1992: Lil E. Tee, 2:03
1993: Sea Hero, 2:02.42
1994: Go for Gin, 2:03.72
1995: Thunder Gulch, 2:01.77
1996: Grindstone, 2:01.06
1997: Silver Charm, 2:02.44
1998: Real Quiet, 2:02.38
1999: Charismatic, 2:03.29
2000: Fusaichi Pegasus,2:01.12
2001: Monarchos, 1:59.97
2002: War Emblem, 2:01.13
2003: Funny Cide, 2:01.19
2004: Smarty Jones, 2:04.06
2005: Giacomo, 2:02.75
2006: Barbaro, 2:01.36
2007: Street Sense, 2:02.17
2008: Big Brown, 2:01.82
2009: Mine That Bird, 2:02.66
2010: Super Saver, 2:04.45
2011: Animal Kingdom, 2:02.04
2012: I'll Have Another, 2:01.83
2013: Orb, 2:02.89
2014: California Chrome, 2:03.66
2015: American Pharoah, 2:03.02
2016: Nyquist, 2:01.31
2017: Always Dreaming, 2:03.59
*Dancer's Image won the race, but was disqualified after testing positive for a banned substance.
Which horses won the Triple Crown?
Here is the list of all 12 Triple Crown-winning horses with their jockey, trainer, owner and breeder.
Year
Winner
Jockey
Trainer
Owner
Breeder
1919
Sir Barton
Johnny Loftus
H. Guy Bedwell
J. K. L. Ross
John E. Madden
1930
Gallant Fox
Earl Sande
Jim Fitzsimmons
Belair Stud
Belair Stud
1935
Omaha
Willie Saunders
Jim Fitzsimmons
Belair Stud
Belair Stud
1937
War Admiral
Charles Kurtsinger
George Conway
Samuel D. Riddle
Samuel D. Riddle
1941
Whirlaway
Eddie Arcaro
Ben A. Jones
Calumet Farm
Calumet Farm
1943
Count Fleet
Johnny Longden
Don Cameron
Fannie Hertz
Fannie Hertz
1946
Assault
Warren Mehrtens
Max Hirsch
King Ranch
King Ranch
1948
Citation
Eddie Arcaro
Horace A. Jones
Calumet Farm
Calumet Farm
1973
Secretariat
Ron Turcotte
Lucien Laurin
Meadow Stable
Meadow Stable
1977
Seattle Slew
Jean Cruguet
William H. Turner, Jr.
Mickey & Karen Taylor, et al.
Ben S. Castleman
1978
Affirmed
Steve Cauthen
Laz Barrera
Harbor View Farm
Harbor View Farm
2015
American Pharoah
Victor Espinoza
Bob Baffert
Ahmed Zayat
Ahmed Zayat