Kentucky Derby records and all-time leaders

Secretariat is the first horse that comes to mind when listing Kentucky Derby records. Arguably the best thoroughbred of all-time, he still holds the Kentucky Derby record at 1:59.40, set in 1973. He also set records at the Preakness and Belmont Stakes en route to a Triple Crown.

But what are some other Kentucky Derby records held by horses, jockeys and trainers?

Kentucky Derby records, all-time leaders

Slowest time by a winner: Kingman, 2:52.25 (1891)

In 1896, the Kentucky Derby was shortened from 1 1/2 miles to 1 1/4 miles, its current distance. Stone Street (1908) owns the record for slowest time by a winner under its current distance at 2:15.20.

Fastest time: Secretariat, 1:59.40 (1973)

Moncharos (2001) became the only other horse to finish the Kentucky Derby in under two minutes. He ran the Derby in 1:59.97.

Most wins by a jockey: 5, Eddie Arcaro (1938, 1941, 1945, 1948, 1952) and Bill Hartack (1957, 1960, 1962, 1964, 1969)

Arcaro rode Triple Crown winners Whirlaway in 1941 and Citation in 1948, the only jockey to achieve American horse racing's most prestigious honor on two different horses. None of Hartack's five victories at Churchill Downs came with a Triple Crown-winning horse.

Most wins by a trainer: 6, Ben A. Jones (1938, 1941, 1944, 1948, 1949, 1952)

Jones trained Whirlaway, his only Triple Crown winner, in 1941. But his son, Horace, guided Citation to the Triple Crown with Arcaro on the mount seven years later. Jim Fitzsimmons is the only trainer to work with two Triple Crown winners. He did it with the sire/son combination of Gallant Fox (1930) and Omaha (1935).

Biggest longshot winner: Donerail at over 91-1 (1913)

Donerail set a then-Derby record (2:04.80) by besting even-money favorite Ten Point by half a length. The Kentucky Derby field was just eight horses in 1913. Here are eight of the biggest longshot Derby winners.

Largest margin of victory: 8 lengths, Old Rosebud (1914) Johnstown (1939) Whirlaway (1941) Assault (1946)

Highest attendance: 170,513 (2015)

Most money wagered: $133.5 million (2012)

Largest field: 23 (1974)

Smallest field: 3 (1892 and 1905)

Youngest jockey to win: Alonzo "Lonnie" Clayton, 15 years old (1892)

Oldest jockey to win: Bill Shoemaker, 54 years old (1986)

Shoemaker won the Kentucky Derby aboard Swaps in 1955. In 1986, he captured his fourth Derby and first since 1965 aboard Ferdinand.

(Source: KentuckyDerby.com)